‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Maxine Minniver to flee the country?

Is Maxine Minniver going to leave 'Hollyoaks'?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has decided to leave the country but will she actually go through with it in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight, Maxine, who was recently seen attacking evil bully and abuser Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) heads for the airport.

Trish Minniver had no idea just how corrupt and evil her killer fiancé, Fergus Collins was. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Her mum, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) who was actually engaged to corrupt Fergus and attempted to cover for Max following the killing, encourages her daughter to leave Hollyoaks far far behind.

However as Maxine packs her suitcase and makes her way to catch her plane, Maxine's on-off boyfriend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has got other ideas.

Will Warren rush to stop Maxine before she takes flight?

Or will he decide their troubled relationship isn’t worth saving?

Sienna Blake has a confession for Warren Fox. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, a confession from his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) means that Warren has a big choice to make.

Theresa told Shaq (pictured above) she had a plan to ensnare his rapist father, Dr Ali Shahzad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) openly flirts with conniving doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Theresa has decided she is going to help Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) who was raped by the arrogant medic thirty years ago.

Is Theresa setting a trap for Ali?

She's certainly playing a dangerous game. It looks as if her ploy could be discovered when someone watching from the wings, sees Theresa with Ali and questions what Theresa is up to.

Theresa wants to prove Dr Ali (above) is guilty of the rape he is denying. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is having to deal with his sadness about his missing husband Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) who Celeste claims murdered Lisa Loveday.

Unbeknownst to Scott, Mitchell fled Hollyoaks after being blackmailed by his triplet siblings Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste (Andrea Ali) over the murder.

Lisa was killed on Scott and Mitchell’s wedding day by Toby in a case of mistaken identity.

Scott pictured with Mitchell Deveraux before Mitchell vanished. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now that Lisa’s body has been discovered, Scott has more unresolved feelings to deal with but he throws himself into taking care of Mary, the daughter of a friend who he has agreed to care for over the Christmas period.

Scott is reeling that Mitchell has been accused of Lisa’s murder and is struggling to cope.

He is so distracted that he doesn’t notice Mary slipping an ornament from Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall into her pocket.

Is Mary about to land Scott in big trouble?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm