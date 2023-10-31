Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen and Warren Fox are CAUGHT OUT!

Has Mercedes and Warren's affair been rumbled by Felix?

Secret lovers Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) are caught out by Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren has been consumed with regret after betraying his best mate by sleeping with Mercedes. And his guilt has been made even worse after discovering Felix has been struggling with his mental health.

Deciding it's time he put his friend's wellbeing before his emotions, Foxy arranges for him and Felix to have a lad's lock-in at The Loft. But things don't to plan when Felix arrives with Mercedes.

Three is definitely a crowd, and with Felix distracted, Warren tries to sneak a word with Mercedes. But they're caught out when Felix overhears what they're saying.

Has he found out about their affair?

Felix remains in the dark about Warren and Mercedes's betrayal. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Thankfully the cheating duo's secret is safe - for now - as Mercedes and Warren realise Felix has only overheard them discussing his mental wellbeing.

However, Felix isn't happy about his loved ones going behind his back. In distress, he hits the bottle for comfort and orders Mercedes to leave him and Warren to it.

After drowning his sorrows, a drunken Felix is escorted home by Warren. But there's a shock in store when Warren finds a note from Mercedes saying she's driving to Plymouth alone to visit her son, Bobby.

Knowing she's probably in no fit state, Warren manages to get to Mercedes in time and insists he'll take her instead.



The pair set off on the journey, but will happen along the way?

James's hopes of surprising Ste go horribly wrong. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Lomax's, a heartbroken James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is moping around after being chucked out by husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

James's actions came back to bite him when Ste discovered he'd arranged for Brent Taylor (Jesse Fox) to get attacked in prison.

And the lawyer made things even worse by arranging a make-up trip to Benidorm, but deliberately didn't invite Ste's kids Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) to join them.

James has been forced to kip at Leela Lomax's (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), but has already outstayed his welcome.

Deciding to help his sister out, Ste agrees to hear James out. But the couple are back at square one when James insults Lucas and Leah. Whoops!

Later, James returns home to try again, only to find the locks have been changed. Is there any going back for him and Ste?

Ethan is desperate to make amends with Dilly. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In the midst of his marriage woes, Ste has been busy helping scheming Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) come up with a way to take down Camilla (Dylan Morris), her love rival for Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) affections.

As the friends plot together, Sienna's former squeeze Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Baiely) turns up at the door asking for help in tracking down Rafe's sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Given that Ethan recently gave her the elbow, will Sienna agree to do him a favour?

Ethan strikes up an unlikely bond with former underworld boss, Norma. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, an unlikely partnership forms when Ethan turns up at The Loft and encounters a miserable Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

The former gangland boss is feeling hurt over being cut out of granddaughter Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) life and desperately wants to change things.

Ethan also offloads his problems onto Norma and the two are surprised to discover they share some common ground.

Realising what a useful asset Ethan could be, canny Norma suggests they make a deal to try and help one another.

Looks like these two are going to be a force to be reckoned with!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.