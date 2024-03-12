Hollyoaks spoilers: Mercedes McQueen LASHES OUT at fiery Marie!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) shows newcomer Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) exactly what she thinks of her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is none too impressed by Marie, who has recently been released from prison and shown up in the village to try and patch up her tattered relationship with her sons, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

The two fiery women are soon having a major run in at The Dog and when Marie rattles Mercedes, the outspoken McQueen tosses a drink over her.

Mercedes McQueen throws a drink at Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Mercedes, who is pregnant with twins, tells Joel that she wants the father of her babies, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), to have a relationship with them once they are born.

She urges Joel, who is Warren’s son, to get Marie to leave.

Marie and Mercedes go head to head in the pub! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, a drunken Marie has no intention of bowing out quietly and she is soon making a big scene in The Loft after trying to steal a bag.

Why is Marie so desperate for cash?

Marie makes a scene in The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on and back at the McQueens’ home, Abe gives his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) the cold-shoulder telling her that he needs to be alone.

However he soon seems to be up to no good when he’s seen making a sneaky call behind Cleo’s back.

Abe pictured with girlfriend Cleo McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) overhears a conversation between her dad, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) and his girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

Seeing that their relationship is floundering, Freya decides she needs to play Cupid between the pair of them and gives her dad some words of advice.

Carter takes his daughter’s words on board and is soon surprising Maxine with a very important question.

However, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) who has overheard the conversation, is flabbergasted by what Carter has done.

Maxine Minniver with boyfriend Carter Shepherd. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus there are more heart-breaking confessions that leave some of the villagers rocked when more news emerges from the night Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) was killed in a hit and run.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.