‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Mercedes McQueen returns to the village

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) returns to the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The McQueen clan is delighted to have Mercedes back at home following her stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Mercedes seems to be in good spirits. However her husband Sylver (David Tag) who’s desperate to have a child with Mercedes, still has baby fever.

Mercedes has to break the news to Sylver that, following the kidnapping of Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) baby, she has decided she no longer wants to have a child.

Cher Winters is out to cause more trouble for Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Mercedes’ meddling step-daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) gets back to her conniving ways and encourages Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) to go and see Mercedes.

Cher knows full well that a visit from new dad Tony, will overwhelm Mercedes. Later on Mercedes makes a very SHOCKING discovery. What has she just found out?

Trish Minniver is pulling things back after last week's fiasco. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) is delighted that she’s able to get her dance team back into the competition after last week’s disaster.

However, Trish has got a VERY big ask for Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Brooke Hathaway has decided to identify as non-binary. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant), who is now identifying as non-binary, starts to question their relationship with Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana).

A conversation with Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) makes them come to a realisation.

Donna Marie is still trying to win her kids back. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is still clueless about the real reason for the suprise party that Cher has suddenly organised.

Romeo thinks it’s all in honor of his birthday and invites his sister Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) to the party.

Romeo and Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) tries to invite herself to the bash but to no avail. Romeo’s not having any of it.

Juliet feels a bit sorry for Donna-Marie and has an idea to try and win Romeo over. What has she got in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.