‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Misbah Maalik is plunged into a panic

Misbah Maalik panics when there's a guest arrival in Hollyoaks.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is sent into a spin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Misbah suddenly remembers she’s supposed to be hosting a meal for Aunty Kameela’s birthday today.

The Maaliks will have to put on a show and act like one big happy family for Aunty’s benefit.

Misbah begs her kids not to reveal anything about her rape case against Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Aunty Kameela's arrival puts the Maaliks under huge strain. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, a betrayed Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) confides in Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) after her on/off boyfriend, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) was caught in the act in yesterday’s episode.

Aunty Kameela starts asking awkward questions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) goes along for the family meal at the Maalik's, but Aunty Kameela remains blissfully unaware about Tom and Yazz’s marital issues.

Nosey Aunty Kameela wants to know all the juicy details from Tom and Yazz’s wedding, but as she probes for information, will it bring Tom and Yazz closer together, or push the struggling young couple even further apart?

Imran Maalik feels side-lined and drunkenly crashes the family gathering. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, nobody notices how much Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is struggling with being kept out of the loop from his family’s drama.

Feeling sidelined, an irritated Imran drunkenly crashes the meal.

Oh dear, is he going to cause mayhem and upset Aunty?

Is a drunk Imran about to spill all the family secrets to Aunty? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to put on a brave face as he shows his strength by challenging someone to a tyre-flipping competition!

However, when he’s alone, it’s clear just how much Warren, who was recently deliberately run over by Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), is struggling.

Sienna Blake (above) is trying to protect Liberty from Ethan (pictured) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Also, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tries to convince her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) that she’s protecting her from Ethan, but will Liberty believe her?

Later, tempers flare between Sienna and Ste who are both pointing the blame at one another and it's not long before a huge row breaks out between the colleagues.

Can they work through their conflict?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm