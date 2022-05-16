Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDER HORROR! Maya Harkwell’s body is discovered!

There are about to be terrible repercussions when the body of Maya Harkwell (Ky Discala) is discovered in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, there is trouble brewing for Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark).

Ollie has made secret arrangements to be reunited with his son, Thierry, who he and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) gave up for adoption as a newborn baby.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Ollie’s aunt, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) have found out what he’s planning after borrowing his laptop.

Tonight they urge Ollie to tell Brooke, but Ollie doesn’t want to upset her and decides to keep all plans to himself.

Ollie Morgan has kept Brooke Hathaway in the dark about his plans to meet their son Thierry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks like Brooke is about to find out!

Later on Cindy puts her foot in it by revealing the news to Brooke.

She and Brooke go off to confront Ollie but it’s a bit too late.

Brooke soon comes face to face with her son, Thierry, and his adoptive parents who are played by Tylan Grant’s (Brooke's) real-life parents, Carrie and David Grant.

Thierry's adoptive parents come face to face with Ollie and Brooke. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ollie with his son Thierry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Thierry’s adoptive parents’ backs are turned, Brooke suddenly finds themself alone with Thierry and a misunderstanding leads to panic!

There's a moment of panic involving Brooke and Thierry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and his colleague, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) are loving their passionate fling and enjoying the thrill of sneaking around.

However, when Sam suggests they take their relationship to the next level and meet each other’s families, Zoe has got alarm bells ringing.

She decides to put the brakes on their secret romance.

Zoe Anderson decides to put the brakes on her secret romance with her colleague, Sam Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) tries to negotiate with his sister Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter after she makes a SHOCKING discovery.

Leela is really worried about her brother’s safety but just as things look like they’re about to get back on track, there is suddenly horror.

Maya Harkwell’s (Ky Discala) body has been found!

Maya (right) was killed by her boyfriend Ethan (above) during a heated scuffle with a gun. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How will this gruesome discovery impact Ste, who helped bury Maya’s corpse in the woods along with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after being blackmailed by killer boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey)?

Olivia (above) was riddled with jealousy to discover her fiancé Prince (right) and Yazz once had a fling! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is reeling following the news that her fiancé, Prince McQueen, Malique Thompson-Dwyer) once had a fling with Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry).

Yazz is now a colleague of teacher Olivia’s at Hollyoaks High.

As Olivia’s jealousy soars, Prince urges Olivia to play nice.

However, that doesn’t look likely.

Later on, a manipulative Olivia offers to help Yazz with her heavy workload.

Is she being ‘helpful?’ or does Olivia have a devious plan up her sleeve?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm