Hollyoaks spoilers: Murder of Rayne Royce! Who will be arrested for the killer crime?

By Tess Lamacraft
Airs Wednesday 27 Sept 2023 on E4 at 7pm.

Influencer Rayne Royce (centre in red) was murdered during her pool party event.
Influencer Rayne Royce (centre in red) was murdered during her pool party event. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The fallout from the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) continues in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). 

Manipulative influence Rayne was discovered dead in yesterday’s hour long episode. Tonight the long list of suspects who wanted her dead are called in for questioning. 

Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is strugging with a sensory overload and is helped by Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) who has to break the news to him of Rayne’s death. 

Phoenix at the pool party.

Phoenix (above) is already having a tough time at the party as it's all too much.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, police storm the mansion and the group is taken into custody as detectives probe a murder enquiry and study online footage.

Secrets spill in the interview rooms. 

Romeo Nightingale at the mansion.

Did Romeo have anything to do with his girlfriend Rayne's murder?  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dywer) has a motive to see Rayne dead after she falsely accused him of attacking her.

However, Prince was in bed with Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) at the time of Rayne’s death.

Will Faye agree to provide him with an alibi?  

Prince McQueen at the pool party.

Prince McQueen (above) is one of the suspects for Rayne's murder.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In the police interviews, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) suspects that Rayne’s ex Brent (Jesse Fox) could be the murderer. 

Meanwhile  Hunter protects Phoenix and pleads for him to be let out. 

Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best)  rails from her cell about keeping Phoenix in custody. 

Cool-headed Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) wants a lawyer but Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) thinks asking for one makes her look guilty.

Nadira Valli at the pool party.

Nadira is also a suspect.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Lizzie Chen-Williams at the pool party.

Lizzie Chen-Williams is also being questioned by police.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri Lomax at the pool party.

Could Peri (above) or Rayne's ex, Brent, be her killer?  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile the drama ramps up as Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go head to head on the clifftop following the discovery of Warren’s betrayal with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).      

Distraught Mercedes is desperate to know where Felix has fled to and wants answers on Felix’s location. 

However it seems that Felix wants nothing more to do with Mercedes and is not going to be returning to Hollyoaks anytime soon! 

Felix and Warren going head to head in the quarry.

Felix fled to an old quarry and was followed in hot pursuit by Warren.  (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Back at Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) estate, his younger sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith)  is spinning out of control while trying to organise the ball for her late father. 

What is volatile Dilly going to do next? 

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4 

Or stream the episodes first on All4

