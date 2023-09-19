Hollyoaks spoilers: Murder of Rayne Royce! Who will be arrested for the killer crime?
Airs Wednesday 27 Sept 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
The fallout from the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) continues in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Manipulative influence Rayne was discovered dead in yesterday’s hour long episode. Tonight the long list of suspects who wanted her dead are called in for questioning.
Phoenix Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is strugging with a sensory overload and is helped by Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) who has to break the news to him of Rayne’s death.
Meanwhile, police storm the mansion and the group is taken into custody as detectives probe a murder enquiry and study online footage.
Secrets spill in the interview rooms.
Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dywer) has a motive to see Rayne dead after she falsely accused him of attacking her.
However, Prince was in bed with Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) at the time of Rayne’s death.
Will Faye agree to provide him with an alibi?
In the police interviews, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) suspects that Rayne’s ex Brent (Jesse Fox) could be the murderer.
Meanwhile Hunter protects Phoenix and pleads for him to be let out.
Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) rails from her cell about keeping Phoenix in custody.
Cool-headed Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) wants a lawyer but Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) thinks asking for one makes her look guilty.
Meanwhile the drama ramps up as Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go head to head on the clifftop following the discovery of Warren’s betrayal with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).
Distraught Mercedes is desperate to know where Felix has fled to and wants answers on Felix’s location.
However it seems that Felix wants nothing more to do with Mercedes and is not going to be returning to Hollyoaks anytime soon!
Back at Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) estate, his younger sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is spinning out of control while trying to organise the ball for her late father.
What is volatile Dilly going to do next?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.