‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nancy Hayton is rushed to hospital

There’s panic when pregnant Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) starts getting terrible stomach cramps in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Maya (Ky Discala) overhears a conversation between Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his other half, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox).

Maya is livid to realise that Darren has gone back on his word.

A vengeful Maya (above) has plans for Darren and Nancy. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Darren is thrown into a panic when he realises Maya has been listening in.

He desperately tries to make his escape but before he can do so, Nancy starts to have terrible stomach cramps.

She and Darren make a frantic dash to the hospital.

Is everything going to be OK with Nancy who is carrying their baby?

At the hospital things take another twist as Darren struggles to gain Nancy’s trust back.

However he soon has bigger fish to fry when danger approaches in the form of his captor, Maya pretending to be a midwife!

What is a vengeful Maya planning to do to Nancy?

Scott Drinkwell gets busy preparing the house as he follows his dream to foster a child. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) goes into overdrive cleaning the house from head to toe to be ready for the fostering social care visit.

When Keith, the social worker arrives, Scott and he instantly hit it off and things are going well.

However there’s trouble brewing when his aunty, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) who has OCD, starts panicking to see stranger Keith in the pub.

With Diane’s worrying reaction, Scott quickly changes his plans.

Is he going to back out of the fostering dream?

Warren made a big confession to psychologist Honour in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) gets excited when her boyfriend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) surprises her with a trip to an alpaca farm!

Things are starting to look up for the couple as they grow closer again.

However it looks as if everything is going to go horrendously wrong when Warren’s recent confession to psychologist, Honour (Vera Chok), gets into the wrong hands.

Juliet (right) pictured with her family, Marnie and Romeo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Dave (Dominic Power), reminds Ethan (Matthew James- Bailey) of the importance of family prompting Ethan to make a very SHOCKING decision.

Plus, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is going all out on the decorations for the fundraiser event for Dee Valley Hospital.

But Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blacksahw) has marriage on her mind when her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) makes a comment about a wedding.

Does Peri secretly want to get hitched?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm