‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Nate Denby in TERRIBLE danger!

Nate Denby (Chris Charles) is on Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) hit list in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Sienna went to visit Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in prison.

With Summer’s words haunting her, tonight Sienna begins to question everything and everyone about who was to blame for killing Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Earlier on, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) suggests that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes things official before Nate’s wandering eye ruins what they have.

However, Grace starts to get suspicious when she overhears a conversation between Nate and someone called Lexi.

Sienna Blake becomes convinced that it was Nate Denby who killed Brody. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Grace tells Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) about her latest man troubles, as Sienna listens in to their conversation.

When Sienna hears that no-one trusts newcomer Nate, she jumps to conclusions and becomes certain that Nate was the person responsible for killing Brody.

Determined to avenge Brody, Sienna climbs into a car and is about to run Nate over.

As Sienna revs up to do her worst, It looks as if Nate is in terrible danger.

Will Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), who shows up on the scene, be able to talk Sienna down from smashing into Nate?

Leela Lomax is back in Hollyoaks and rushes to Nate Denby's rescue. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) locates the tenancy agreement for his home and gives it to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). However, it’s not good news.

James comes up with an idea to allow them to stay in the property, and it all seems back on track until they’re hit with another blow.

Teen Charlie Dean is growing up fast in Hollyoaks much to Nancy's worry. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is feeling low about Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) growing up so fast.

Darren has a heart to heart with Charlie and Charlie tells him that his girlfriend Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) seems a bit low and he’s not sure if he’s doing anything wrong.

Darren advises Charlie to give Ella some space but is there something else troubling Ella?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm