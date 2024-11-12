Hollyoaks spoilers: Nervous breakdown! Does Ste Hay need urgent medical help?
Airs Wednesday 20 November on E4 at 7pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has been behaving increasingly erratically ever since he became convinced that his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive.
In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Ste’s worrying behaviour and accusations spiral.
Ste has only recently come out of hospital after being in a coma for nearly a year.
Meanwhile his husband James was killed in the car explosion but Ste has become convinced that James is still living and that Rex (Jonny Labey) knows where James is hidden.
Tonight and with Ste back in hospital, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) explains that Ste may be having delusions and that he needs a psychological assessment.
Can Ste get the help and support he needs?
Or is more drama about to unfold when he makes another rash and desperate decision?
Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is exasperated with Jez Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) half-baked investigations and his latest theory into Ethan William’s (Matthew James-Bailey) death.
Ethan plunged to his demise on his wedding day to Jez’s daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after falling from a window at the wedding venue and landing on a car.
The only person who seems to care about what happened to Ethan is his grieving widow, Sienna.
Jez has been doing some detective work to try and establish whether Ethan was pushed or slipped.
However Maxine remains certain that Sienna knows more than she is letting on as she was heard having a blazing row with Ethan minutes before his death over his fling with Vicky Grant. (Anya Lawrence).
Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is delighted when Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) comes to the Osborne household for a home visit.
However, Charlie is in for a big shock when Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) reveals the news about Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) being the father of Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) baby girl!
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.