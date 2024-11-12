Hollyoaks spoilers: Nervous breakdown! Does Ste Hay need urgent medical help?

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has been behaving increasingly erratically ever since he became convinced that his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive.

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Ste’s worrying behaviour and accusations spiral.

Ste has only recently come out of hospital after being in a coma for nearly a year.

Meanwhile his husband James was killed in the car explosion but Ste has become convinced that James is still living and that Rex (Jonny Labey) knows where James is hidden.

Ste Hay pictured with his husband James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight and with Ste back in hospital, nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) explains that Ste may be having delusions and that he needs a psychological assessment.

Can Ste get the help and support he needs?

Or is more drama about to unfold when he makes another rash and desperate decision?

Ethan (pictured with Maxine) plunged to his death on his wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is exasperated with Jez Blake's (Jeremy Sheffield) half-baked investigations and his latest theory into Ethan William’s (Matthew James-Bailey) death.

Ethan plunged to his demise on his wedding day to Jez’s daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) after falling from a window at the wedding venue and landing on a car.

Sienna shortly before the death of her new husband Ethan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The only person who seems to care about what happened to Ethan is his grieving widow, Sienna.

Jez has been doing some detective work to try and establish whether Ethan was pushed or slipped.

However Maxine remains certain that Sienna knows more than she is letting on as she was heard having a blazing row with Ethan minutes before his death over his fling with Vicky Grant. (Anya Lawrence).

Sienna was arrested for Ethan's murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) is delighted when Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) comes to the Osborne household for a home visit.

However, Charlie is in for a big shock when Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) reveals the news about Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) being the father of Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) baby girl!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.