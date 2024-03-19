Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW BABY? Is Nancy Osborne PREGNANT?

Is Nancy Osborne (left) expecting another baby in Hollyoaks?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is left feeling completely overwhelmed in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

She already has way too much on her mind.

Nancy was left shocked when fellow teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) was sacked by head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames).

Tonight John Paul tells Nancy not to get involved with him trying to get his job back.

Meanwhile, with two new teenagers under her roof - JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) and his sister Frankie (Isabelle Smith), who are the kids of her husband Darren, Nancy is frazzled.

Darren's ex, Suzanne and their twins, JJ and Frankie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

She decides she needs some space from the madness at home but she’s soon tracked down by Frankie, JJ and their mother, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall).

When they find Nancy drinking in the pub they all decide to join her.

Later on and feeling overwhelmed with tiredness, Nancy confides in Darren that she thinks she could be pregnant again.

Nancy is already in a spin about how on earth they’d cope with a new baby.

She takes the plunge and does a pregnancy test. Will it be positive?

Darren pictured with his ex Suzanne. Is he about to be a dad again with Nancy? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Suzanne tells daughter Frankie that she needs to start sleeping back in her own room.

Disturbed teen Frankie recently accused her grandfather, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) of touching her inappropriately leading to all kinds of major fallout in the Osborne household.

Frankie's accusation against Jack was reported to the police. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) continues to manipulate his mother, Marie (Rita Simons) who finds herself in yet more big trouble.

Later on Carter extends an olive branch to John Paul and tells him he can have his job back at the school but that he and John Paul are no longer friends and from now on any interactions between them must be purely professional.

How will John Paul feel about that?

Carter offers John Paul his job back but tells him he wants nothing to do with him on a personal level. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Kitty was out of her depth on her first day at Dee Valley Hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) has been trying to win back Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) after he messed up their fledgling relationship.

Tonight Beau tells her he wants to get to know the real her and makes an effort to impress her by cooking a curry with a little help from Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

However, when Kitty gets tipsy and starts saying how she really shouldn’t be a nurse, Beau is curious as to what exactly she means.

What exactly is Kitty hiding?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.