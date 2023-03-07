Hollyoaks spoilers: New head teacher Nancy Osborne takes drastic action!

The new head of Hollyoaks High, Nancy Osborne, takes strong measures at the school this week.

New head teacher, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is fuming when someone deliberately sets off the fire alarm at Hollyoaks High in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Stern Nancy has decided to operate a strict no-nonsense approach at the school.

However, her policy is not going down well with the students who are starting to question why she is being so overbearing.

Her own son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), who is a pupil at the school, doesn’t think they should all put up with it and so in a rebellious move, he decides to set off the fire alarm!

Charlie Dean is whipping up more trouble at Hollyoaks High. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nancy has no idea Charlie is behind it but is livid and will not let this one slide!

She gathers up all the students outside and announces that everyone is going to be in detention until the person who is responsible for setting off the alarm owns up.

Suddenly all eyes are on her own son, Charlie.

Will he confess or will he decide to stay quiet?

Charlie's fellow pupils Leah Barnes and Ella Richardson know Charlie is the one causing the trouble. Will he own up? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) is on a mission to find a job.

Deciding to be proactive, they first try the hospital, and then approach businessman, Tom Cunningham, but there's nothing currently on offer.

Luckily, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) could provide the perfect solution.

Lily tells Brooke that the Love Boat needs new staff.

Will Brooke be up for the task of bartender?

Brooke Hathaway decides they want to get a job. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has recently been given her test results to see if the cancer treatment is working on her.

Was it good or bad news?

Tonight Juliet’s girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) breaks down to Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) at the hospital as the pair confide in one another.

Peri and Juliet recently had a special time in Brighton. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is prompted by his scheming mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) to take action.

Norma tells Warren he needs to go and see Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), the mother of his twins, Sophie and Sebastian, to see if he can prove to her how sorry he is.

He needs to tell Sienna that he wants to take the twins out to a safari park for the weekend but is that the truth?

It seems like Norma has got some very big plans up her sleeve involving her grandchildren, Sophie and Sebastian!

What fate awaits them?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4