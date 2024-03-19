Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW JOB! Kitty Draper PANICS on her first day as a nurse!

Kitty Draper is worried about starting a new nursing job at Dee Valley Hospital in Hollyoaks.

Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) had been having doubts about going into nursing but decided to take the plunge.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she’s worried that she’s made the wrong decision.

It’s Kitty’s first day of working at Dee Valley Hospital and she finds herself very flustered indeed.

Kitty is struggling to cope in her new role. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Doctor Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) tries to reassure her that she was extremely impressed with Kitty’s cover letter.

However Kitty’s medical knowledge seems to be lacking when she finds herself tasked with completing a quick test.

Will Dr Sharon decide maybe Kitty’s not up to the job after all?

Meanwhile Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) continues to try and win Kitty back after recently leaving her feeling rejected.

Fellow nurse Cleo tries to offer Kitty some reassurance but it's clear Kitty is out of her depth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), who’s been trying to track down her missing son, Arlo, is excited when the new private investigator she’s hired discovers CCTV images of Arlo in Dublin.

However Marie is confused and shocked when it comes to light that the previous private investigator had also traced Arlo to Dublin but was given instructions by her other son, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) not to pursue the lead.

When Marie quizzes Abe he claims it was because the images of Arlo were too blurry to be convincing.

However it’s clear that Abe is hiding a VERY BIG SECRET when his worried expression gives him away.

Why has Abe (left) deliberately kept Marie in the dark about the initial sighting of Arlo? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Marie is adamant she needs to go straight to Ireland it seems that Abe is going to do everything in his power to stop her from making the journey.

What is he hiding?

Marie wants to go to Ireland to find Arlo but Abe is determined to stop her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, pupil Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is confused when he walks in on head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) taking pictures of fellow pupil, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) who is holding a bible.

Carter tells Dillon it’s for a new website being set up for the Special Behavioural Unit but is all as it seems?

And will a suspicious and worried Dillon conclude that Carter is up to something more sinister?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4