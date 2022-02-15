‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: New romance for John Paul McQueen?

John Paul McQueen attracts the attention of a stranger in Hollyoaks.

Could there be a new romance brewing for John Paul McQueen in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

In yesterday’s episode, teacher John-Paul got chatted up by a stranger when he was supposed to be out drumming up support for the Hollyoaks High keep fit competition.

Olivia Bradshaw and John Paul McQueen were supposed to be drumming up enthusiasm for the fitness challenge. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John-Paul ended up going off with his new admirer, who is called Luis.

He's feeling optimistic about Luis after spending the night together.

However an accusation reveals the shocking truth and suddenly John Paul is viewing the night before very differently.

What exactly has been revealed?

Warren Fox is putting on a brave face and hiding a whole lot of secrets. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tells his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) that he’s had another seizure.

Warren has been in a terrible way after being mown down by Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) who deliberately drove into him to show Warren who was boss.

Joel wants Warren to go back to hospital but his efforts to get him there fail.

Will Warren open up and tell his girlfriend, Maxine, the truth about what's going on and just how much he’s suffering right now, or will he continue to mask the truth by putting on a brave face?

It looks like it’s going to be the former when Warren hides yet more secrets.

Joel's worried to see his dad Warren is not in a good way at all but is refusing to go to hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, struggling with his grief, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) distances himself from the Deveraux family.

However, his father, Felix is trying to win him round and plans a surprise for DeMarcus.

Will it be exactly what his son needs right now?

Grace Black and her boyfriend Saul are having issues. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Saul gives Grace an ultimatum. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, club owner Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her boyfriend Saul Reeves (Nate Denby) struggle with the shift in their relationship now that Saul has been demoted from detective, to policeman.

Saul is fed up with the way things seem to be panning out and decides to give Grace an ultimatum.

Will these two be going their separate ways?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm