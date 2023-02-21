Hollyoaks spoilers: NEW ROMANCE? Things heat up between Rayne and Romeo Nightingale!

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and newcomer Rayne (Jemma Donovan) grow closer in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The two of them decide to do ‘Five dates in one day’ as per Rayne’s ‘rules of engagement’.

Rayne (above) has grown closer to Romeo recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, as things heat up between the pair, Rayne decides to break a few rules.

However it seems that something very sinister could be brewing for the couple when some chilling scenes unfold.

What has happened and are Rayne and Romeo in danger?

Mercedes doesn't want to cause trouble between Felix and Warren (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to protect the friendship between Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) but makes a major error when she accidentally spills a secret that is overheard by the wrong person.

Plus Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is on a mission to bring in some cash.

She embarks on a scheme to set up a lucrative pop-up shop.

Things seem to be going well until her son, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) makes a big mistake by flogging their goods to the wrong villager.

Suddenly mother and son are forced to take quick action to get back the item in question.

Diane (above) is worried about her husband Tony. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) concern for her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) grows as he swaps sleep for productivity!

Chef Tony is trying to perfect his chicken soup recipe, but Diane is convinced he’s got something more serious on his mind.

She coaxes Tony to open up which leads to him making a heart-breaking confession.

What is upsetting Tony so much?

