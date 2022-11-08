Hollyoaks spoilers: New romance? Vicky Grant and DeMarcus kiss!

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has developed feelings for DeMarcus which come to light in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier in the week Vicky helped DeMarcus track down the mystery person who had been targeting him with abusive, anonymous texts.

The two of them were horrified to realise the culprit was Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer).

Tonight, Vicky who has been a great and supportive friend to DeMarcus ends up comforting him.

However, emotions run high and the two teenagers end up sharing a kiss.

Is a new romance brewing?

DeMarcus (above) and Vicky end up kissing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), who has an eating disorder, stormed out and left the house after discovering that his friends and family had come up with a plan to monitor his every move and keep a very close eye on him.

Tonight he returns, but not for long.

Imran breaks the news that he’s moving out... permanently!

Imran Maalik packs his bags and announces he's moving out in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His good friend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), promises that everyone will get off his case if he proves them wrong and gets proper professional help for his eating disorder.

Imran agrees to go and see Dr Lewis at the hospital.

Once there, he does a good job at convincing the medic that he is completely fine.

However when Dr Lewis asks him to get on the scales Imran panics!

Is he about to flee?

Felix wants to know who has been targeting his son, DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is horrified when he finds out that it’s Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) who has been targeting his son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) with abusive anonymous text messages.

Felix thinks Mason should be properly punished and so he tells Mason’s mother, Honour (Vera Chok) what her lovely son has been up to!

DeMarcus is dismayed that Felix has intervened and is going to cause ructions with the Chen-Williams family, but Felix remains unperturbed.

Felix is horrified to learn that it's Mason (above) who's been making his son's life hell in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Psychologist Honour is taken aback and tries to get to the bottom of Mason’s unsettling and nasty behaviour.

Her husband Dave (Dominic Power) downplays it all and brushes it off as nothing to worry about, however Honour is determined to find out the root cause.

Is she about to discover much more than she ever bargained for?

Psychologist Honour wants to know what's been troubling her son, Mason, so much in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has moved in with her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Norma is determined to add a woman’s touch to Warren’s bachelor pad but Warren is not having any of that!

However, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) advises Warren that he should just suck it up.

Will the Hollyoaks bad boy be able to relinquish control to his mother?

