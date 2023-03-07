Hollyoaks spoilers: Norma Crow breaks into Sienna’s flat!
Airs Monday 13 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is on a mission to put her plan into action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Norma has got some BIG schemes up her sleeve involving her grandchildren, Sophie and Sebastian.
Tonight she’s one step closer to making them happen when she takes drastic action and breaks into the flat belonging to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who is mum to the twins.
Norma, mother of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) starts to rifle through Sienna’s belongings on the hunt for something that’s clearly very important.
What exactly is she after?
Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), who has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has an upcoming PET scan booked to find out if her cancer treatment is working.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), who has reunited with her girlfriend, Juliet, is surprised when Juliet seems to be very interested in the wedding plans taking shape between her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his other half, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).
Later on Juliet opens up to Peri about her difficult childhood and how it has been a dream of hers to spend some time at the seaside.
Peri is inspired and surprises Juliet by saying the two of them should go to Brighton and have some fun at the seaside resort while they wait for the scan results.
However, Peri, who wants to splash out on a hotel, can’t afford to foot the bill and turns to Ste and James for help.
At first, James is reluctant and thinks it’s not worth risking his sister’s health for a trip to the beach.
However his fiancé, Ste encourages James to help out.
Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is invited to a job interview for a clinic in Chester.
Misbah has big doubts about applying for the role but she’s encouraged by her supportive family to give it a go.
Later on she reports back to her son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) and says the interview went really well.
However, passer-by Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) reads between the lines and doesn’t think that Misbah is being entirely honest.
Is doctor Misbah having a crisis of confidence?
Plus, former head-teacher Sally who has recently been sacked, fears that her replacement, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) isn’t confident in her new role.
Nancy’s husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) thinks that Nancy needs a boost to her esteem and so he comes up with a plan to make her realise just how brilliant she is.
Will his ruse work and will Nancy be convinced?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
