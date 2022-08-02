Hollyoaks spoilers: Norma Crow issues DEATH THREAT!

Who is next on Norma Crow's hit list in Hollyoaks?

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is preparing to do her worst in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Norma, aka The Undertaker, leaves death threats for one village resident and his family.

Will the person she is targeting be able to get one step ahead of her or should he be very, very afraid?

DeMarcus fled the village after becoming a suspect for Saul's murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is still hiding out after fleeing from the village in the wake of the terrible stabbing.

DeMarcus was caught up in the fight that left policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed.

Tragically, Saul never made it and passed away leaving his devoted girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) hellbent on getting her revenge.

Tonight, and with DeMarcus still nowhere to be found, his father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) make a shocking discovery about his whereabouts.

They also discover who has been hiding him!

When a vengeful Grace, who was seen buying a gun, overhears the details she is on soon on the trail of DeMarcus!

Should the teenage schoolboy be fearing for his life?

Darren and Nancy on their recent wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) runs his own daddy-daycare when his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) returns to work at Hollyoaks High.

But will Darren, who is hapless and chaotic at the best of times, be able to cope with the demands of a newborn without his highly-efficient other half, Nancy, on hand?

Verity overhears Cindy being very flirtatious! But who is she talking to? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus things take a strange turn when Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) overhears Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) getting flirty with someone.

Who is Cindy, who recently lost the love of her life, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) talking to?

Later on, Verity's clumsy attempt to investigate leads to a heart-breaking spillage!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4