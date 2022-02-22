‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Olivia Bradshaw upsets the McQueens!

Olivia Bradshaw upsets the McQueens with her actions.

Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) takes matters into her own hands in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, tensions within the McQueen family grew when Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) made a disturbing discovery and decided to enlist outside help.

Mercedes will do anything to protect her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), found a secret door in the house which prompted her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) to make a drastic decision.

In tonight’s episode, Mercedes and Bobby are both missing and Theresa decides to call a family meeting.

However, when backs are turned, Olivia, who is engaged to Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer), decides to take action.

Olivia secretly takes control but will the McQueen family be able to forgive her when they find out what she has done?

Ella Richardson is struggling with the reality of her pregnancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, we hear Mercedes defending Bobby as his sinister online friend is revealed!

Elsewhere, things get emotional for pregnant teen, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Nurse Cleo McQueeen (Nadine Mulkerrin) offers Ella a shoulder to lean on as Ella, who has fallen out with her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is struggling.

DeMarcus has something important to say to Leah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) teaches Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) how to box.

However Leah has other things on her mind.

She is embarrassed about her financial situation in comparison to DeMarcus’s but there’s a twist in events when DeMarcus has a heartfelt confession for Leah.

What has DeMarcus told her?

Ste is struggling to find enough funds. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) worries about how he’s going to be able to afford the school trip that Leah’s brother, Lucas, is due to go on.

There is one quick solution that he could resort to, but will he find the courage to ask for the help he needs?

James is sent into a panic. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus there is panic for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) when his luck goes from bad to worse!

What is James up against now?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm