‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ollie Morgan is back, but for how long?

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) plans a brief visit to the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), but will he decide to stick around?

It’s a day of surprises for Cindy (Stephanie Waring) when Ollie makes an unexpected return to the village and she makes a discovery about Luke’s late mum, Sue.

When Cindy gets an anonymous text from someone who wants to meet her, she’s shocked to discover that the mystery person is Luke’s son, Ollie.

The last time he was in the village, Ollie had just discharged himself from rehab, and Cindy worried that the news might tip Luke (Gary Lucy) over the edge as he struggled to come to terms with his mum’s terminal illness as well as his own devastating health issues.

Cindy decided not to tell Luke about Ollie leaving rehab early and instead gave the teenager a big wad of cash and told him to leave the village.

Now he’s back and he wants more money. He doesn’t want his dad to know that he’s returned, but when Cindy tells him about Sue’s death, he has a change of heart… Does that mean he’s back for good?

Later, Cindy gets her second shock of the day when she’s rummaging through Sue’s belongings and finds a letter that shows she had been writing to a man in a prison. She gets a further shock when she discovers his identity…

It's a day of surprises for Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, as Luke makes plans to marry Cindy as soon as possible, his sister Zara (Kelly Condron) is heartbroken when she finds out about his deteriorating health condition.

Erin Richardson is back in the village. (Image credit: C4)

After last week’s verdict, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is back in the village but Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) doesn’t want her anywhere near Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and who can blame her since Charlie almost ended up going to jail for the murder of Jordan Price?

Despite trying to keep the youngsters apart, they meet in secret, but are caught by Darren, which leads him and Nancy to forbid Ella from seeing Charlie...

Shaq Qureshi has a crush on Verity Hutchinson. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, as Shaq (Omar Malik) continues to crush on Verity (Eve O’Hara), an oblivious Sami (Rishi Nair) tries to set him up with Theresa (Jorgie Porter).

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

