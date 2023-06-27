Hollyoaks spoilers: OVERDOSE? Grieving Donna-Marie Quinn takes drastic action!
Airs Thursday 6 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Following the recent death of her daughter, grieving Donna-Marie Quin (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is plunged into an all-time low in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Yesterday was Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) funeral and tonight Donna-Marie is struggling to keep it together.
When Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) bring over a planter as a memorial for Juliet, Donna-Marie’s pent-up emotions boil over and she lashes out, smashing up the planter.
Later, Donna-Marie realises she needs her family around her and so heads off to see her son Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) with the video that Juliet made for her shortly before her tragic death.
However, when she gets to Romeo’s she decides her son has got enough on his plate already and she doesn’t want to burden him with her own grief.
Feeling more alone and grief-stricken than ever, Donna-Marie takes drastic action to numb her pain.
What has she done? And is her life in danger?
Elsewhere, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) is trying to stay sensitive to her daughter Peri’s (Ruby O’Donnell) recent loss of the love of her life.
Leela decides she needs to keep her and Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) relationship a secret.
However, as far as her daughter is concerned it's already too late!
Peri, who saw her mum and Joel kissing, tells Leela that she already knows about the two of them.
Rather than be upset by it she tells her mum that Juliet wanted everyone to live their lives to the full and she breaks the news that she’s got a meeting back at Dee Valley Hospital to discuss her return to work.
Meanwhile, manipulative Rayne finds herself in a very tricky situation plus Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is confused about what he wants.
Tonight, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) has to sneak out of the Osbornes' house after secretly spending the night with her ex, Charlie.
However, he’s soon in an awkward situation when there’s a ring on the doorbell and Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), who Charlie has been seeing, is on the other side of the door!
Charlie and Shing-Lin and the rest of the teens are gutted when they hear that their school prom is now off.
However, Shing-Lin has an idea and calls in reinforcements by asking former headteacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) to pull some strings and get the prom up and running!
Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is torn when his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) gets a surprise call offering him a last minute space at summer camp in America.
Is DeMarcus going to be heading off to the States earlier than expected?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
