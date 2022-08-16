Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax is on a mission to stop Shaq’s wedding!
Airs Tuesday 23 August 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) vows to halt Shaq Qureshi’s wedding in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Shaq is due to be marrying Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) but as the wedding day is fast approaching, groom Shaq is nowhere to be found.
Could history be repeating itself in the Maalik family?
When Peri spots secret lovers Nadira and Juliet Nightingale (Ruby O’Donnell) together, she confronts the two of them for continuing their affair.
The two women vehemently deny that anything is going on between them and Peri is left on the back foot.
She’s soon apologising for jumping to conclusions.
However, it seems that she was right all along.
When she finds proof that Nadira and Juliet’s affair is still going on, she's hurt and outraged and declares that she is going to stop the wedding!
Is she about to reveal the shocking truth to Shaq and break his heart?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) sets off to deliver some shocking information to her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
However she is stopped in her tracks when Warren berates her for not focusing on their daughter, Sophie.
Meanwhile, Warren infuriates Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) when he chooses to put his family first ahead of her demands.
Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is pleased with herself for getting Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) mind off her controlling boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
In yesterday’s episode, Maxine took matters into her own hands and starting cat-fishing Vicky to try and help her move on from Joseph.
However, it looks like Maxine’s meddling could actually be leading to more heartbreak for vulnerable Vicky.
When Joseph is left feeling ignored by Vicky he decides to make a move on someone else and his thoughts turn to Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau)!
Will Serena be charmed by manipulative Joseph?
