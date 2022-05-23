Hollyoaks spoilers: Police disguise! Ethan Williams has some explaining to do!

Ethan Williams is caught out by his nephew Sam!

Ethan Williams (Matthew James- Bailey) has some serious explaining to do in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) came up with a way to steal incriminating evidence surrounding Maya Harkwell’s (Ky Discala) murder from Dee Valley Police Station.

When she heard the police station was going to be having an open day she pounced on the opportunity to potentially gain access to the murder files.

Sienna, Ethan and Ste worked together to try and steal the files. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

She enlisted the help of her partners in crime, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Ethan who disguised himself as a police officer.

However, tonight Ethan is caught off guard when he’s spotted in the police gear by his nephew Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) who works as a REAL police officer.

Ethan is forced to come up with an explanation and quickly enlists Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) to help corroborate his story.

Will Sam buy it? Or will he smell a rat?

Sienna wants to prove herself to the 'The Undertaker' pictured above. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna wants to prove to gangster Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber), that she’s no amateur in the crime world.

However, when Sienna discovers that a part of the planned heist has gone terribly awry, she begs for The Undertaker’s help.

A cunning Norma agrees but tells Sienna she wants something in return.

However it will come at a price and involves upsetting Sienna's sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Will Sienna go through with Norma's demands?

Norma pictured with Ethan, Sienna and Ste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Maalik’s, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is doing everything he can to push forward with his lavish wedding plans, despite his fiancée, Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) insisting they should get to know each other first before they press on with the nuptials.

Shaq is going all out with his and Nadira's wedding plans. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is helping her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) revise for her nursing exam.

However, the two women end up bickering when a comment from Ste is taken the wrong way.

Later on, Juliet, who has grown close to Nadira, ends up sharing a charged moment with Nadira when she reveals she's getting cold feet about her wedding plans with Shaq.

As the chemistry sizzles between Nadira and Juliet, the moment is suddenly broken when Nadira receives a text message.

Nadira opens up to Juliet about her wedding day worries. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, when Nadira returns home, she’s shocked to discover her dad at her house.

Why has he suddenly shown up?

And what didn’t he tell his daughter he was coming?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm