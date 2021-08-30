‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Prince McQueen returns to Chester

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) makes a surprise return in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Prince’s mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is feeling upset when she discovers she’s got a few missed calls from her son Prince.

Martine Deveruax (Kelle Bryan) tries to cheer her up and in the process, Goldie gives Martine an idea for Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussaint) birthday party.

However, Goldie soon has a big smile on her face when Prince makes a surprise return to the village.

What has brought him back?

Goldie is delighted to be reunited with her son, Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, although Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) wakes up alone, spying Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) is secretly keeping her company via CCTV.

When Timmy goes to Trish Minniver’s (Denise Walsh) place to fix her DVD player, he can’t resist talking about Peri.

Meanwhile, Peri, who has had a bust-up with her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Nimah Blackshaw) wallows on the sofa and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) gives her some advice on how to fix her relationship.

Peri Lomax is unaware she's being spied on by stalker Timmy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Peri drops her phone and secret stalker Timmy is there to pick it up.

He eavesdrops on Peri and discovers that she gave away the hamper gift that he had sent her.

Back at the house, Peri and Juliet make up while Timmy spies on the them via the camera.

Peri confides in Juliet, telling her she hopes that ‘Jeff’ will leave her alone... but will he?

Misbah hasn't been honest with Shaq or her family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Maalik household, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is shocked by the latest developments and decides to spend a night away from the family home.

Unsure who to turn to or where to go, Shaq is determined to find out the full truth.

And he’s not the only one as Misbah’s kids demand answers too.

Martine Deveraux chats to her daughter Celeste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the Deveraux family make plans for Walter’s (Trevor A Toussaint) birthday bash even though they can’t help worrying about Martine (Kelle Bryan) who has breast cancer.

What special surprises are they lining up for Walter and will he actually appreciate them?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm