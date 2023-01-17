Hollyoaks spoilers: Prisoner Eric Foster gets an unexpected visitor!

Eric Foster is currently behind bars in Hollyoaks.

Misogynist Eric Foster (Angus Castle Doughty) is currently behind bars but he’s about to get a visitor he wasn’t expecting in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Eric is in prison following the terrifying siege that he masterminded at The Dog, when he took several women hostage and was armed with a crossbow.

At one point, his brother, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) was screaming with terror when he thought his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) had been killed by Eric.

Mason Chen-Williams is planning to visit Eric in prison but his mum Honour steps in to intervene. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) catches his son Mason (Frank Kaur) skipping school and is horrified to discover that Mason is planning on visiting Eric in prison.

There’s no way Dave wants vulnerable Mason who has been brainwashed by Eric, going anywhere near him.

He tells his wife Honour (Vera Chok) what’s going on and Honour quickly hatches a plan.

She decides to ambush Eric by turning up to the prison visit instead of Mason.

Honour wants answers and to get an insight into what has been running through Mason’s mind recently so that she can try and help him.

Honour decides to pay Eric a prison visit herself but things soon get very heated! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks as if she’s about to be very disappointed.

At the prison things quickly turn sour between Eric and his unexpected visitor, Honour.

As emotions run high is Honour about to lose control and do something she may regret?

Maxine tells Mason that maybe one day the family will be able to forgive his actions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) tries to give her brother, Mason, some advice and tells him he needs to show his family how sorry he is so that hopefully, one day, they will find it in their hearts to forgive him for all the pain and turmoil he has caused.

Later, at home with his sister Serena (Emma Lau) on a video call, Mason assures his family he will prove to them all just how sorry he is.

But can Mason really be trusted?

Killer Bobby Costello (above) is due for sentencing but his mum Mercedes McQueen is nowhere to be found in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) is due for sentencing later in the week.

With his mother, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) still AWOL, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) ask lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to hire a private investigator so they can track Mercedes down.

When the investigator tries to gather any helpful information, John Paul reveals that there is a chippy that Mercedes usually goes to.

Sure enough, Felix later finds her there and convinces her to come back home.

Juliet Nightingale was recently given the shattering news that she has Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), who has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) promise each other that they won’t give up on their journeys to recovery.

Imran, who is being treated for his eating disorder, is feeling more positive after seeing Juliet and returns to the residential treatment centre in a better frame of mind.

Scott is heartbroken that his foster daughter, Vicky, is planning to move back to her mum's. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is devastated when his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) reveals that her birth mum is ready for her to move back in with her.

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) comes up with an idea to try and cheer Scott up.

Later on Vicky surprises Scott with a foster family tree and Damon comes in with an Anita Tinkle inspired fashion show based on Scott’s drag queen alter-ego!

Will that put enough to put a smile back on Scott’s face?

