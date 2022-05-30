Hollyoaks spoilers: Raging Felix Westwood is out for revenge!

A volatile Felix Westwood is out for revenge but is stopped by Saul!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is raging when he discovers the truth from his son DeMarcus in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In last week’s episodes, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) had a run in with newcomer Joseph (Olly Rhodes).

Joseph is the violent boyfriend of Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) new foster daughter, Vicky.

Tonight, DeMarcus is forced to reveal the truth to Felix, about the huge bruise on his torso.

Felix is livid when he sees Joseph with DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Felix is furious to hear about Joseph’s attack on his son. When he later comes face-to-face with Joseph his blood is boiling.

Just as he’s about to launch into Jospeh, policeman Saul Reeves (Nate Denby) steps in and intervenes, saving Felix from doing anything he’ll bitterly regret.

PC Saul quickly intervenes to stop any more violence. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Vicky is thinking about running away from the village with Joseph.

When she’s caught red-handed, she’s forced to choose between her new life with foster parent, Scott, and her romance with violent Joseph.

What will she decide?

Vicky with her new foster parent, Scott Drinkwell. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s shocking news for Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) when she hears that her son, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) has been beaten up in prison.

Desperate to be there for her him, Martine makes a rash decision which isn’t going to go down well with her husband Felix.

Plus, with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Nancy Hayton’s (Jessica Fox) wedding fast approaching, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is struggling to keep his impulsiveness in check as he arranges a HUGE surprise.

Martine is devastated when she learns her son Toby (above) has been beaten up in prison. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile and with plans for the exciting Mallorca trip well underway, Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) comes up with a thoughtful way of explaining Luke’s dementia when they’re in Spain.

Plus, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) has been busy helping imam, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) deliver food parcels to homeless people.

However, after a hard days work, Imran, who has developed an eating disorder, struggles to remain on his feet and suddenly gets light-headed.

Is Zain going to realise what’s going on with Imran?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm