Hollyoaks spoilers: RAGING! Mercedes McQueen wants revenge on Warren Fox!

Mercedes McQueen is on the warpath in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is furious with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and on a mission to make him pay for his actions in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is determined to make sure everyone is aware of the injuries that she believes Warren inflicted on her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) .

Mercedes pictured with Sharon, Felix and Warren in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When she spots Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) on her way to a date with Warren, Mercedes stops her and warns her what Warren is capable of and the bloodied and bruised state he left Felix in.

Warren's shocked when Sharon arrives and angrily starts shouting at him for what he did to Felix. But has there been a BIG misunderstanding?

Sharon storms off leaving Warren’s temper rising and when he sees Felix, he angrily pushes him up against a well which alarms Mercedes who is watching the scene unfold from afar.

Sienna Blake (left) is secretly plotting to get her hands on Lord Rafe's huge inheritance. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who’s worried that Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) now knows the truth about her secret plotting, is determined to do whatever it takes to get her hands on Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) money.

She decides she needs to kick her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) out to keep up the pretence that they’re separated.

However, Ethan isn’t so keen on the idea.

Ste tells Sienna he won’t let her go through with the plot but while Sienna tries to convince him to stay quiet she notices someone lingering around Rafe’s car.

Sienna thinks someone is trying to break into Rafe's (above) car. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At first Sienna thinks it’s a thief trying to break into Rafe’s car and steal the portrait inside.

She wrestles the stranger to the ground but is about to get a shock when she discovers their true identity!

Who is the mystery person?

Over at Hollyoaks High teacher Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) stops Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) to ask her if Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is ok as he’s not seen her at any of the sixth form taster sessions.

There's concern for Ella Richardson (above) when she's not turned up to classes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Leah tells him about Ella snapping at her, teacher Beau tries to encourage her to be supportive.

Meanwhile, Ella continues to find more similarities between her and Warren which back up her theory that Warren is her biological father.

Ella Richardson is certain Warren Fox is her biological dad in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Beau's teaching colleague, Hunter McQueen, is taken aback when student Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) shows him her art piece which is a dark picture of an alien-like creature.

Freya explains the picture is an image of how she feels.

Hunter returns home with Freya’s picture and when Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) and John-Paul (James Sutton) hear Freya’s name, Hunter quickly puts the pieces together realising she’s the girl who was injured in the minibus accident and whose mum died at the hands of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

John-Paul encourages Hunter to continue with the class as it may help Freya process what she’s going through.

However, is Freya secretly plotting something the McQueens should be worried about?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4