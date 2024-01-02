Hollyoaks spoilers: Rayne's REAL killer is FINALLY REVEALED!

The identity of Rayne's killer is exposed - but who did it?

The mystery of who killed Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) is finally solved in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The twisted social media influencer died at a pool party in September when one of her enemies decided to take revenge on her.

Everyone in attendance had their own reason for wanting rid of Rayne.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) have both found themselves under suspicion, but it was Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) who confessed to the crime.

New evidence came to light which proved Prince's innocence and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) has been on a mission to free his twin from jail.

Now, Lacey has revealed Rayne was wearing a pair of sunglasses with a hidden camera in them on the day she was murdered.

At last the truth is about to be revealed!

What will the secret footage from Rayne's sunglasses reveal? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Emotions are running high as all the suspects gather round the laptop to watch the video captured on Rayne's sunglasses.

One by one, they all reveal secrets harboured from that fateful night in question.

Who will end up being exposed as the murderer? And will they get punished for the crime?

Did either Hunter or Romeo do away with Rayne? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham's (Ellis Hollins) suspicions are aroused when he sees something he shouldn't over Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) shoulder.

Dilly and Rafe (Chris Gordon) have duped everyone into thinking brother and sister, when in fact they're a married couple hell-bent on wrecking Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) life.

But is Tom onto them?

Later, jealous Dilly tells Rafe she misses him and demands he stops sleeping with Sienna.

But it seems as if the Lord might be developing real feelings for Sienna when he starts confiding in her about his terminal illness.

Clearly feeling comforted by his fiancée's presence, Rafe ignores a text from Dilly, assuring Sienna his attention is with her.

Yazz and Tom try to get their marriage back on track. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is still feeling unhappy despite Tom's efforts to get their marriage back on track.

Concerned that time is passing her by, Yazz tells Sally St. Clare (Annie Wallace) she's craving passion.

Sal advises Yazz how she can inject some excitement back into her life and lends her a steamy novel to read.

The saucy text inspires Yazz to try harder with Tom and she whips them up a romantic lunch.

But then temptation gets the better of her and she decides to unblock her mysterious online admirer, Gordon - unaware that 'Gordon' is actually Tom!

Yazz goes behind Tom's back and gets back in touch with Gordon. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in the village, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) decides to take the plunge by asking out newcomer Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony).

She's made up when he says yes, but Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) struggles to contain his jealousy over seeing how much attention Andre is getting.

In a fit of temper, Lucas chucks a drink on his sister, which embarrasses Leah and angers Andre.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm