Hollyoaks spoilers: RELAPSE! Donna-Marie Quinn makes a terrible mistake!

Donna-Marie Quinn is back to her old ways in Hollyoaks.

Desperate Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) does something she’s going to bitterly regret in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Donna-Marie has been feeling increasingly low with both her children gone and her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) currently away having treatment for her cancer.

Donna-Marie Quinn has been desperately missing her daughter Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With no-one to talk to, Donna-Marie is spiralling into a deep and dark place and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and his fiancé Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are too preoccupied with what’s going on in their own lives to even notice.

Tonight Donna-Marie is struggling with the thoughts racing through her head.

She decides she wants to do something for Juliet and reaches out for help from James.

However, James’s head is elsewhere. He is stressing about how he can keep his new client, prisoner Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) happy and in doing so, keep himself out of jail.

When Donna-Marie starts questioning him, he snaps at her and reminds her of all the terrible mistakes she made as a parent when her kids were young.

Juliet Nightingale left the village with Peri in order to get stem cell treatment for her cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Feeling worse than ever about herself, a downcast Donna-Marie who has a past of drug addiction and prostitution, calls her former drug-dealer, Harrold.

It she going to resort to drugs to numb her pain and what kind of payment is Harrold expecting from her?

Just as Donna-Marie hits rock-bottom, her daughter Juliet walks through the door and can’t believe what she’s seeing.

What has Juliet walked into and what state is Donna-Marie in?

Juliet recently spent time away with Peri Lomax in Brighton. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) grows increasingly suspicious that James seems to keep mentioning Eric’s name.

However when confronted James quickly covers his tracks with a series of lies.

Maxine is taken aback when she receives a visiting order from prisoner Eric.

Wanting to make sure he keeps his freedom, James manipulates Maxine into going.

James has been having secret negotiations with prisoner, Eric Foster. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Legal secretary Maxine thinks her boss James is looking out for her, but is she about to discover the unsettling truth?

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is trying to get onto the online banking account of estate agent Francis so that she can make a secret withdrawal.

However, when Cindy makes a slip of the tongue her righteous sister-in-law, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is not impressed!

Romeo has had enough of all the comments on his girlfriend Rayne's (above) social media accounts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is sick of the never-ending comments on his girlfriend Rayne Royce’s (Jemma Donovan) social media accounts.

Romeo says the two of them should just switch off and spend a day away from their phones.

However, influencer Rayne is unable to be parted from her phone and later on, she discovers an email asking for her and Romeo to be ambassadors for a sexy lingerie brand.

She’s super-excited about the offer however she’s aware that it has only come about thanks to the recent leak of intimate pictures online of her and Romeo together.

It’s no wonder Romeo is not too happy about the whole idea!

Misbah Maalik can't stop worrying about her son, Imran in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Maaliks, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is concerned that the food that’s going missing in the house, is something to do with her anorexic son, Imran (Ijaz Rana) relapsing.

When she later stumbles upon a ticket that he’s bought to travel to London, she confronts him about it.

What will Imran’s explanation be and has over-bearing mum, Misbah, overstepped the line once again?

