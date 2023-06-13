Hollyoaks spoilers: REVENGE! Charlie Dean teaches Tony a lesson!

Charlie Dean wants payback on Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks.

A vengeful Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) offloads his anger on Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in the first of tonight’s double helping of Hollyoaks which begins at 6.00pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the break-in at the Osborne’s, Darren (Ashely Taylor Dawson) is convinced that drug dealer Taz was responsible for the vandalism.

Determined to keep his family safe and out of trouble, Darren takes Charlie to work with him at The Dog for the day.

Dillon tells Charlie that he should teach Tony Hutchinson a lesson! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when the teen accidently breaks a box of expensive whisky and pub boss Tony voices his concerns, an offended Charlie storms off.

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) finds Charlie overwhelmed with emotions and the struggling teen tells Dillon what Tony said, ‘That he’s more trouble than he’s worth.’

When Charlie discovers that he still has Tony’s car keys in his pocket, Dillon tells him they should teach Tony a lesson!

Later on Tony is appalled to discover his car covered in post-it notes, and a foul smell coming from inside.

He immediately realises Charlie must be to blame!

Tony is horrified to find someone has vandalised his car in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGiven) is still hassling his ex, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and trying to convince her not to have a termination.

Tonight Zoe receives a book from Sam on how to be a parent and have a career at the same time.

Zoe shows Maxine the unwanted gift and tells Maxine that if Sam doesn’t stop harassing her soon, she’ll be forced to take legal action.

Zoe Anderson tells Maxine that Sam is continuing to harass her and try and pressurised her into not having a termination. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine is worried about just how far her brother seems prepared to go and tells Zoe she’ll see what she can do.

However, later on Sam receives advice from Darren and Tony and is adamant he’s going to give it one last go to change Zoe’s mind.

When Zoe gets home she’s horrified to find her ex in her house and refusing to leave!

Sam Chen-Williams is not going to let things drop with his ex, Zoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) bumps into Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) on the school run and sees how good he is with his kids, Sophie and Sebastian.

Doctor Sharon suggests to Warren that they meet up for a drink after work.

Warren meanwhile is shocked when he gets to the garage and sees Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) looking under a car bonnet!

Sally puts her foot in it by revealing that Mercedes and Felix are really worried about the garage’s struggling financial situation

Later on Warren asks Felix why he hadn’t told him just how bad things had got but Felix tells him he was only trying to protect him from the truth as he knows how much the garage means to him.

Even though Grace is away, Cindy is still going ahead with plans for the heist. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) away, it’s Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) who is left in charge of planning the bank heist.

Cindy arranges for Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) to go on a stakeout that evening.

However unbeknownst to Cindy, the two of them have other ideas for the evening.

Both are determined to find a way of stopping the robbery from happening!

