‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: REVENGE James Nightingale frames Becky!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues to take his revenge on Becky in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James is on a mission to make Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) suffer as much as he can as he still holds her responsible for the death of his mother Marnie (Lysette Anthony).

Marnie perished in the explosion at her beloved Salon De Thé, along with Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali).

Marnie (centre) lost her life in the explosion at her café. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on James has a lot to answer for after almost causing former drug addict Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) to relapse.

Ollie’s girlfriend Becky is furious and makes sure that Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) finds out what his boyfriend James has done.

James Nightingale is banned from his own mother's vigil in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later James’s continues to spiral after discovering what Marnie left him in his will.

A fiery argument ensues with Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) which leads to James being banned from Marnie’s vigil.

At the vigil, everyone gathers to pay their respects to Marnie but before Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) can perform her song as planned, a drunken James crashes the event.

Ste Hay tries to stop James from causing more trouble and emotional upset. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste tries to stop James but the angry lawyer is still hellbent on getting more revenge.

James frames Becky for stealing the vigil donation money.

Is Becky going to be arrested for a crime she hasn’t committed?

Becky (pictured with Ollie) is framed by James for stealing from Marnie's vigil. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is in hot water with his children.

After catching Dave with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Serena (Emma Lau), Lizzie (Lily Best) and Sam (Matthew McGivern) confront dad Dave and accuse him of having an affair with Maxine.

Little do Dave’s kids know that suspected mistress, Maxine, is actually Dave’s daughter.

However the secret is about to be revealed!

Dave's children have no idea that Maxine (above) is Dave's daughter. But they're about to find out! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later Tony Hutchison (Nick Pickard) invites the Chen-Williams family to The Dog for Lunar New Year, but has Tony bitten off more than he can chew?

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) makes a shocking discovery and has to break some news to her family.

Gambling addict Damon Kinsella has an idea after speaking to Scott. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, gambling addict Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is on a winning streak and decides it might be time for him and Liberty to move house for a fresh start.

However, just as things seem to be looking up for Damon, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) inadvertently gives Damon a very RISKY idea.

What has Scott mentioned?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm