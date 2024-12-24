Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro Hutchinson in horror collapse!

There is panic when teenager Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) collapses in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Ro’s parents Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher), who are now divorced, are at each other’s throats again.

Their argument erupts when Tony notices that the stock take for their pub, The Dog, is down again and he’s immediately suspicious that Diane, who’s been battling an alcohol addiction, has been helping herself to the booze.

Diane has been pretending to Tony that she has had a relapse in order to get his attention. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Diane is later devastated to see Tony and his new girlfriend, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) all loved up.

Wanting to focus the attention away from Marie and onto her, Diane lies to Tony again that she has relapsed and needs his support.

Diane is really jealous about Tony's new relationship with Marie Fielding (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But it’s not really Diane secretly snaffling the missing stock. It’s their son Ro.

When Diane searches Ro’s room, she’s shocked to see the growing stash of empty wine bottles.

When she confronts him, Ro snaps back and says that all Diane cares about is trying to win back Tony.

Ro Hutchinson has been stealing booze from his parents' pub. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, and having been manipulated into feeling that Diane needs him around, chef Tony spoils his ex-wife by cooking up his signature prawn linguine.

Diane wants to tell him the truth and talk about Ro, however while she’s basking in Tony’s attention she can’t seem to find the right moment and doesn’t want to ruin things.

Meanwhile, Ro has had enough and is off in the park drinking again.

Ro (above) has been bullied by transphobic Arlo Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) has been saying vile transphobic things to Ro.

Later Ro staggers back home and passes out in his room after drinking too much alcohol.

Elsewhere, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) has got major problems to deal with involving his wife Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

It dawns on him just how much damage and hurt he has caused to everyone he loves.

Freddie Roscoe feels terrible for all the emotional devastation he's caused. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus it’s all change at the McQueens when Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) is getting ready to return to her home in Alicante, and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is preparing to head off to Japan for her new job as an influencer there.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.