Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro is the target of sickening hate

Tony Hutchinson (played by Nick Pickard) and his wife, Diane O'Connor (Alex Fletcher), have been adjusting to life since their child, Ro (Isla Pritchard), came out as transgender on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But while Tony and Diane are trying to support teenager Ro on his new journey, younger brother Ant (William Thompson) has started acting out.



After stealing money from Ro to buy himself a new video game, what will Ant do next?

Meanwhile, Ro, who has confided in village barmaid Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) about her own transgender journey, arranges to meet the trans boy he has been speaking to online.

But are things as they appear?



At the same time, Tony and Diana are alarmed when they see hateful social media posts calling Ro a freak.



WHO could be behind the online trolling and hate?

Ro has seeked advice from village friend Kitty on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is finally ready to clear her name after being accused of pushing her teenage stepdaughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith), down the stairs after an argument between them.



But even though she knows she is innocent, doubt has started to creep in after Nancy's plea hearing.



She is worried that she could be found guilty...



Nancy's husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), believes the court will see that she is innocent.



So he once again asks daughter Frankie to reveal exactly what happened on that fateful day.



Will frightened Frankie continue to lie to protect her abusive brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey)?

Frankie is under pressure to help clear stepmum Nancy's name on Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Can Diane Support Ro? | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.