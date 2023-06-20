Hollyoaks spoilers: ROBBERY! Grace Black, Cindy and Zara swing into action!

Grace Black, Zara and Cindy put their heist plan into action in Hollyoaks.

It’s the day of the heist and organiser Grace Black (Tamara Wall) realises she could be in over her head in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace and her accomplices, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring), Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and getaway driver, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), know what they have to do and as the heist begins everything seems to be going smoothly.

However, things take a sudden turn for the worse when a suspicious Zara puts Grace on the spot and asks if she’s secretly planning to double-cross them all!

Is Grace planning to double-cross Cindy and Zara (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

How will Grace, who has definitely been acting a little strangely, respond?

Meanwhile, Cindy, who has recently decided to stop taking her bipolar medication, is also acting very erratically.

As things come to a head, is the heist about to veer terribly off course? And could things take an alarming turn for the three women who are in disguise as funeral mourners?

Cindy and Zara are ready for action in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is Grace Black (above) planning to double-cross Cindy and Zara? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has some explaining to do after receiving a secret gift from Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) which Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) found hidden down the side of the sofa.

Sienna tries to reassure Ethan that he has nothing to worry about.

However, later on things take a step backwards when Rafe says maybe they should cool things off and he’s then spotted taking a mysterious phone call.

Both Ethan and Sienna are rattled when they hear Rafe calling someone ‘darling’ on the call.

Suddenly they have a new mission, they need to find out who the mystery woman is.

Rafe (right) is overheard calling someone darling on the phone and Sienna (left) wants to know who it is! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) and her sister Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) are worried about their brother, Sam (Matthew McGivern).

They call in their dad, Dave (Dominic Power) for help, however Dave’s idea of helping Sam is to invite his struggling son, Sam, for a night out at a strip bar!

Maxine decides this is a terrible idea and instead recruits Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) to keep Sam occupied down at the local park.

However Sam realises what’s going on and angrily tells Scott he doesn’t need to be babysat!

Maxine is trying to distract her brother Sam (above) in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But Maxine is determined to keep Sam busy and has another plan.

She reminds Sam how much he used to enjoy training and encourages him to play a bit of football with the kids, Minnie and Miley.

Finally Sam seems to be a bit happier.

Can he take his mind off his ex, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and her upcoming planned termination?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4