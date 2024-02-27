Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo gets a DEATH SENTENCE!

Is Romeo about to meet his maker?

The clock is ticking for James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) as menacing Kane gives him until the end of the day to get his money - or Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) dies!

Threatening his son's life, Kane tells him he's only got a few hours to come back with the £250k he's demanded.

The terrified lawyer needs to lay his hands on quarter of a million quid and quick - so goes to Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) for help.

James tells Dilly that she still owes him thousands in legal fees and he needs her bill to be settled straight away.

Dilly agrees to pay up, but still struggling from her recent ordeal, she asks James if he can log in to her current account and transfer the money owed.

What will James find when he accesses Dilly's bank? And will it be enough to keep Kane off his case and Romeo safe?

Has Dilly finally found her Prince Charming? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, there could be a new romance brewing in the village when Dilly hits it off with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

The pair first get talking when they encounter one another in the hospital waiting room.

During their chat, Prince explains his family doesn't know where to send their rent money to since Lord Rafe's (Chris Gordon) passing.

Dilly takes pity on Prince, insisting there's no rush for payment, and offers to sit with him.

And when Dilly admits she fancies an orange juice, Prince comes back with one quicker than you can say, 'my wish is your command'.

Could Dilly have found her Prince Charming?

Tony and Diane figure out how best to support Rose. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) are struggling to come to terms with Rose Lomax's (Ava Webster) recent bombshell.

The teen has been questioning their gender identity and asked sister Dee Dee Hutchinson (Lacey Findlow) to cut their hair into a new, shorter style.

But is help is on hand from barmaid Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh), who's been on her own transitioning journey and gives advice how Tony and his wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) can best support Rose.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm