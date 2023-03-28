Hollyoaks spoilers: Romeo Nightingale makes a worrying discovery about Rayne!

Romeo Nightingale fears the worst when he finds out something about Rayne in Hollyoaks.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is caught off-guard when he makes a worrying discovery about his new girlfriend, Rayne (Jemma Donovan) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Romeo is preoccupied about nasty comments that he has seen on influencer Rayne’s social media posts.

Meanwhile Rayne is having a heartfelt conversation with Romeo’s mother Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

The family gathering ended with alcoholic Donna-Marie falling off the wagon in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode, alcoholic Donna-Marie fell off the wagon and turned to booze to try and block out the pain of her daughter, Juliet Nightingale's (Niamh Blackshaw), forthcoming cancer treatment.

Tonight as Rayne opens up to Donna-Marie, Romeo has been asked by his dad, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to keep an eye on Donna-Marie.

When he sees the two women chatting, he starts filming them.

Donna-Marie and Rayne are shocked when they see what he’s doing and think he’s trying to get content to post to influencer Rayne’s social media account.

But have they got the wrong end of the stick?

What are Romeo’s true intentions?

Romeo is really worried to see some of the posts on his girlfriend Rayne's (above) account. What has rattled him so much? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Romeo stumbles across some more comments on Rayne’s social media account that make him question her past.

What has he just discovered about his girlfriend and should he be very worried?

Elsewhere, imam Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) doesn’t feel at ease in the soup kitchen where he works now that gangster granny, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has suddenly started volunteering there.

And Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) not happy about it either.

When she sees what Norma is up to, she gives her a piece of her mind!

Later on, Norma pays unsuspecting Cindy a surprise visit... however it’s the funeral director who is left silenced.

Cindy Cunningham (right) has some strong words for Norma Crow in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at a secure children’s home Mercedes’ son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) receives the news he’ll be receiving a visit ... but who from?

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) tries to convince crime-fighting, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) not to go meddling in Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) business.

However, when the detective walks in on Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) behaving very suspiciously in the garage, will she be able to stop herself from finding out exactly what is going on?

DS Zoe Anderson is certain Felix and Mercedes are up to no good in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

After overhearing his dad, Felix, and Mercedes talking in the garage, DeMarcus is certain they are involved in something illegal.

Felix is keen to put his son’s mind at rest and makes him a promise.

However, is it one he can actually keep?

Warren is concerned that Mercedes’ longing to rebuild a relationship with her son, Bobby will cause problems within the business so when Felix refuses to take control of the situation, it looks like Warren is going to take matters into his own hands!

Warren Fox decides he needs to take matters into his own hands in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osborne’s, and with Nancy (Jessica Fox) currently away, her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) gets to work planning a very Eggstravagant Easter egg hunt for his family.

But will his best laid plans work out?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4