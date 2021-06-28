'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Sally St Claire in prison break?

Sally St Claire wants to break out of prison in Hollyoaks.

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has decided she’s breaking out of prison! Will her plan work in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sally has been beaten up in prison and is the victim of hate crime. Increasingly worried about her safety, she has come up with a prison break plan.

Tonight, she discusses her idea with her family; son John Paul (James Sutton), Nana (Diane Langton) and Goldie (Chelsee Healey).

While Nana and Goldie agree with Sally’s plan, John Paul has his reasons for being hesitant and he later turns to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for advice.

New mums, Becky and Diane Hutchinson, got chatting outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) meets up with her new friend Becky (Katie McGlynn).

However it soon becomes clear that there is more to Becky than meets the eye.

Is the new friendship going to be dangerous for Diane, who is vulnerable and suffering with OCD and is Becky the very last friend she needs right now?

Donna Marie Quinn wants to build bridges with her daughter Juliet.

Elsewhere, Donna Marie Quinn (Lucy Jo Hudson) is rejected by her daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) yet again.

Donna Marie reaches out and tries to surprise Juliet with gifts she bought from a scratch card win.

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) starts to soften towards Donna Marie and later on Donna Marie is surprised when Marnie tells her that she believes that she’s a changed woman.

Has the former drug addict and manipulative, trouble-making mum really changed her ways for good?

Marnie Nightingale has some encouraging words for Donna Marie.

Plus Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is doing his best to impress the Maalik family.

He continues to confide in Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) about his worries about Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) accepting him if the DNA results reveal that they are biological brothers.

Will he discover he and Sami are brothers and if so, is he right to worry about Sami accepting him, after all they don't exactly see eye-to-eye!

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.