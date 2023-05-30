Hollyoaks spoilers: Sam Chen-Williams lashes out!

Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) loses control in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Policeman Sam has been left devastated by his ex-girlfriend, Zoe Anderson’s (Garcia Brown), decision to have a termination.

Detective Zoe, who is also Sam’s boss, recently discovered she was pregnant with his baby but decided she didn’t want to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Tonight Sam is in bits and determined to try and change Zoe’s mind.

Sam is devastated that his ex, Zoe, is planning on having a termination. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Sam gets more and more heated about Zoe’s decision, his dad Dave (Dominic Power) and uncle Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) try and calm him down and reason with him.

However, when Ethan reveals that he knew Zoe was planning a termination all along, a raging Sam lashes out.

Sam tells them both he’s never felt this way about a girlfriend before and he can’t accept things are well and truly over between him and Zoe.

What is desperate Sam planning on doing next?

Juliet Nightingale (right) pictured with her girlfriend Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) health is fading fast.

Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has drawn up a bucket list that she would love her friends and family to get involved in.

When her brother’s girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), asks her what else is on her list, Juliet admits she has always wanted to go on a plane.

Rayne Royce wants to try and help Juliet's wishes come true in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Influencer Rayne is determined to help Juliet and uses her social media to see if anyone can help Juliet's dream come true.

Thanks to her thousands of followers, Rayne soon manages to secure tickets for Juliet to fly to Barcelona!

Juliet is stunned with the surprise, but her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) looks concerned.

Is Peri right to have serious doubts about the plan?

Zain is a little TOO excited about the prospect of being a step granddad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) is super-excited about the prospect of becoming a step-grandparent to Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) and Tom Cunningham’s (Ellis Hollins) baby.

Just like Zoe, Yazz also discovered recently that she was pregnant!

However, Yazz’s mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is currently away and doesn’t know yet that her daughter is expecting a baby.

Yazz tells Zain she doesn’t want Misbah to know until she returns home.

Meanwhile Zain gets a bit too carried away with the baby news, admitting to Yazz he’s never had a baby around before.

Yazz tells him he needs to reign in his enthusiasm a bit!

Will Zain be able to keep Yazz’s secret for now?

