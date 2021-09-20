‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Sami Maalik is left furious by betrayal

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is reeling when he realises Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) has betrayed him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sami works out that Shaq stayed the night at Verity Hutchinson’s (Eva O’Hara) the night before and is furious.

Shaq (above) tries to reassure Sami that there's nothing going on between him and Verity. (Image credit: Channel 4)

However Shaq reassures him that nothing is going on between him and Verity and so Sami apologises for his angry outburst.

After a shocking new development, Shaq confronts Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) once again and implores her to tell him the truth about his father.

Will Misbah finally reveal that Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is Shaq’s biological dad?

Misbah opens up to her daughter Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) about her reasons for lying so much to Shaq.

However the truth eventually comes out!

Nancy and Darren (above) decide they need to speak to the teens. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there is a family meeting at the Osborne’s after Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) found Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) about to have uderage sex.

Nancy decides to send Ella back to live with her mum, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn).

However Charlie is not happy about it and turns to blackmailing Darren.

Luke Morgan is determined is wedding to Cindy is going to go ahead. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, after receiving his inheritance from his late mum Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin), Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) goes for a run with his mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and the two of them discuss Luke’s wedding.

Knowing that Luke, who has Pick’s Disease, may only have six months left to live, Tony suggests taking out wedding insurance.

Cindy (above) is engaged to Luke Morgan. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

However, a headstrong Luke is determined to go ahead with his wedding to Cindy next year.

Later on Luke is on a mission to increase his earnings and recklessly places a bet on a sporting event.

Will he be in the money?

Plus, a friendship between two residents begins to form as the pair agree to work together to find out who Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) stalker is.

Will their investigations lead them to Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty)?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm