‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Scott Drinkwell discovers he’s been duped!
Airs Friday 23 July 2021 at 6.30pm on C4.
Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is furious when he realises he’s been deceived in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Scott and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) realise they’ve been spun two completely different stories by dance teacher Trish Minniver (Denise Welch).
After learning that Trish sent Leah into the woods to avoid taking her to the dance competition, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) lashes out at the selfish dance teacher for letting her ego get in the way of looking after the children in her care.
Later on Trish confides in Scott about just why the competition is so important to her.
Will Scott be at all understanding?
Elsewhere Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) continues to confide in ‘Jade’ about coming second to her step-mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in her dad Sylver’s eyes.
To get Sylver’s (David Tag) attention, Cher plans a surprise party for Sylver.
However her dad doesn’t give her the reaction she was hoping for.
Even worse Cher learns that Mercedes is coming home soon!
Meanwhile, with all the party arrangements in place, Cher’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is convinced that it’s a birthday party in his honour.
Will Cher break the news or play along?
Elsewhere, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) reacts negatively after being voted prom queen at Hollyoaks’ High.
Brooke goes off to see Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) and confides in them.
Ripley takes Brooke’s mind off things and, in the process, mentions their non-binary support group.
Later on, Brooke has an announcement to make.
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is confused and doesn’t know what to believe since new revelations about Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) have come to light.
Conniving Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) tells Sienna that she just isn’t thinking clearly right now.
Can Sienna believe anything Summer says anymore?
Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.
