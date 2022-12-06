Hollyoaks spoilers: Scott Drinkwell gets heartbreaking news!

Scott Drinkwell is gutted when his foster daughter Vicky breaks some news in Hollyoaks.

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is devastated when he gets some upsetting news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Scott has thrown himself full into Christmas by dressing up as a festive elf. Scott has decided to celebrate Chrismas Day early after discovering that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) is planning to spend Christmas Day with her mum.

Scott is sad that Vicky won’t be with him for the festivities but is excited about her coming back to be with him for Boxing Day.

Scott with Diane in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Christmas has come early in Scott’s household as he dresses up as an elf and celebrates the day early by going full-on Chrismas now that he’s learnt that Vicky plans to spend the festive period with her mum.

Scott is really looking forward to treating Vicky on Boxing Day and has splashed on on tickets for the two of them to go to a Boxing Day panto.

However, when he tells Vicky what he’s got lined up she has some very upsetting news.

Scott has the wind knocked out of his sails when he hears what Vicky has to say and struggles to conceal his heartbreak.

Can anyone put a smile back on his face in time for Christmas?

Vicky is planning to go back to her mum's in Hollyoaks leaving foster dad, Scott, heartbroken. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, over at the hospital, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) shows her caring side when her son Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) releases himself from hospital.

Warren heads back to his garage but he’s fuming when he discovers that Norma has given her henchman, Angus, a car .

A fiery argument breaks out between Warren and Norma when Norma tells Warren that she won’t be geting anything from him at all now that he has managed to upset her so much… and that includes any planned kidney donation that she may have been considering!

Norma Crow clashes with her son Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A simmering Warren plots to take Norma down.

Meanwhile Norma takes advice from Grace Black (Tamara Wall) on how to manage her family. Will Grace’s words give Norma food for thought?

And could we be shown a softer side to her?

Plus, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) gets some upsetting news and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is worried when he finds his daughter, Leah (Ela-May Demircan) hiding in his van so she can avoid going to school.

Leah Barnes (above) is feeling terrible following the fallout from Mason's actions at the party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste tries to bolster Leah’s spirits and tells her that she has done absolutely nothing wrong and she should avoid all the mean online comments that have been posted about her recently.

Ste assures Leah that she can go into school with her head held high.

Will Leah, who was targeted by twisted Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) when he took pictures of her passed out on a bed and posted them on social media, take Ste’s advice and make a return to school.

And how will Mason react?

Will he show any remorse or are things about to get a whole lot worse?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4