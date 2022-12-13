Hollyoaks spoilers: SECRET KISS? Peri Lomax takes comfort with a neighbour!
Airs Tuesday 20 December 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
It’s Christmas Day and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) turns to a fellow villager for emotional support in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
However, are things about to go too far?
In yesterday’s episode Peri was left confused when it seemed that her ex, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) had been deliberately lying to her.
Peri, who has never stopped loving Juliet and recently rekindled her relationship with her, has no idea that Juliet has been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.
Juliet can’t bear to tell anyone what’s going on and instead has been behaving very erratically to cover up her devastating diagnosis.
Tonight, Peri and Juliet’s other ex girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) make it their mission to find out why Juliet has clearly been lying to them.
But is Juliet ready to reveal the shattering truth about her cancer?
Elsewhere Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) asks Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to go and find Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
Warren, who urgently needs a liver transplant, is in a terrible state and seems to have disappeared.
His ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on edge as she tries to make Christmas Day perfect for her twins, Sophie and Sebastian.
However she can’t relax because she’s terrified their dad, Warren, will burst in and ruin it.
Taking matters into her own hands, she heads off to Grace’s to ask for protection.
Meanwhile, Warren who has been sleeping on the floor of his garage where he works, bumps into a sick Juliet.
Warren encourages her to reach out to the ones who love her and lean on them to help her navigate her cancer diagnosis.
Will Juliet heed the words of village gangster Warren?
A grieving Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who recently lost his sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) is doing his best to muster some Christmas cheer and hands out more of the gifts that Verity had bought, to the villagers.
Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is feeling down about not being able to buy his son Matthew Jesus an amazing present and so instead he starts to work on a homemade comic book for his son.
However, it looks like the homemade and very thoughtful gift is not going to cut it.
When Matthew finds out he’s not got a games console as promised, John Paul switches tack and gives him the gift his mum has sent pretending it’s from him!
Meanwhile Shaq Kureshi (Omar Malik) bumps into a sad Peri in the park and she invites him to Christmas dinner.
The pair of them have a heart to heart and Shaq, who is mourning the shocking and sudden death of his girlfriend, Verity, encourages Peri to tell Juliet how she really feels about her.
However things don’t go to plan and later on Peri, feeling rejected by Juliet, heads off to see Shaq again.
As the two heartbroken friends swap sob stories, Shaq is on hand to comfort Peri, but is one thing about to lead to another?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.