Hollyoaks spoilers: SECRET KISS? Peri Lomax takes comfort with a neighbour!

It’s Christmas Day and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) turns to a fellow villager for emotional support in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However, are things about to go too far?

In yesterday’s episode Peri was left confused when it seemed that her ex, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) had been deliberately lying to her.

Peri, who has never stopped loving Juliet and recently rekindled her relationship with her, has no idea that Juliet has been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.

Juliet can’t bear to tell anyone what’s going on and instead has been behaving very erratically to cover up her devastating diagnosis.

Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Peri and Juliet’s other ex girlfriend, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) make it their mission to find out why Juliet has clearly been lying to them.

But is Juliet ready to reveal the shattering truth about her cancer?

Elsewhere Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) asks Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to go and find Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren, who urgently needs a liver transplant, is in a terrible state and seems to have disappeared.

Norma Crow asks Grace Black to urgently find Warren in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is on edge as she tries to make Christmas Day perfect for her twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

However she can’t relax because she’s terrified their dad, Warren, will burst in and ruin it.

Taking matters into her own hands, she heads off to Grace’s to ask for protection.

Sienna goes to ask Grace (above) if she can look out for her and stop Warren from coming round. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren who has been sleeping on the floor of his garage where he works, bumps into a sick Juliet.

Warren encourages her to reach out to the ones who love her and lean on them to help her navigate her cancer diagnosis.

Will Juliet heed the words of village gangster Warren?

Warren (above) has some poignant words of advice for Juliet Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A grieving Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who recently lost his sister, Verity (Eva O’Hara) is doing his best to muster some Christmas cheer and hands out more of the gifts that Verity had bought, to the villagers.

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is feeling down about not being able to buy his son Matthew Jesus an amazing present and so instead he starts to work on a homemade comic book for his son.

John Paul is upset that he can't afford to buy his son the Christmas present he so badly wanted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it looks like the homemade and very thoughtful gift is not going to cut it.

When Matthew finds out he’s not got a games console as promised, John Paul switches tack and gives him the gift his mum has sent pretending it’s from him!

Meanwhile Shaq Kureshi (Omar Malik) bumps into a sad Peri in the park and she invites him to Christmas dinner.

The pair of them have a heart to heart and Shaq, who is mourning the shocking and sudden death of his girlfriend, Verity, encourages Peri to tell Juliet how she really feels about her.

Shaq Qureshi has a heart-to-heart with an upset Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However things don’t go to plan and later on Peri, feeling rejected by Juliet, heads off to see Shaq again.

As the two heartbroken friends swap sob stories, Shaq is on hand to comfort Peri, but is one thing about to lead to another?

