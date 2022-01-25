‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: SECRET REVEALED! The Chen-Williams family is in meltdown

The Chen-Williams family is in meltdown in Hollyoaks.

The Chen-Williams family is in meltdown after discovering dad Dave’s secret in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) the huge fallout spirals.

The Chen-Williams are definitely not in the mood to celebrate the Lunar New Year as planned, after discovering that Dave is the secret father of Hollyoaks resident Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

The Chen-Williams family in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) had invited Dave and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) to The Dog for a special meal.

Dave and Honour go along and get to know Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) better.

Are the four of them destined to become friends?

Honour Chen-Williams (pictured) is a guest at Tony's with husband Dave. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Dave Chen-Williams pictured at The Dog with Diane and Tony Hutchinson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) celebrate the occasion with a dance dressed as a Chinese red dragon.

Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) goes to tell Sid how she truly feels about him while he’s in his costume.

However, in awkward scenes she is mortified when she goes to kiss Sid and realises it’s Imran inside the costume and not Sid.

There's embarrassment for Serena Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is appalled to discover that Marnie Nightingale’s vigil collection money has been stolen.

But her suspicions are more than piqued when she discovers the empty donation envelopes in James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat.

Will she confront James who accused Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) of being the thief?

Was it James Nightingale who stole the donations from his mother's vigil? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) sets up his own gambling night at The Loft.

Even though he James and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) are the only ones in attendance, they mean business.

Ethan, Damon and James go head to head at a gambling night. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Who is going to leave the night richer or poorer?

Plus, the McQueen family prepares for Sylver McQueen’s (David Tag) funeral, but they are besieged with one problem after another.

Can Mercedes, Goldie, Nana, Theresa, Cleo and Cher hold it together or is the funeral going to end in disaster?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm