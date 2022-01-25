‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: SECRET REVEALED! The Chen-Williams family is in meltdown
Airs Tuesday 1 Feb 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
The Chen-Williams family is in meltdown after discovering dad Dave’s secret in yesterday’s episode.
In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) the huge fallout spirals.
The Chen-Williams are definitely not in the mood to celebrate the Lunar New Year as planned, after discovering that Dave is the secret father of Hollyoaks resident Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) had invited Dave and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) to The Dog for a special meal.
Dave and Honour go along and get to know Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) better.
Are the four of them destined to become friends?
Meanwhile Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) celebrate the occasion with a dance dressed as a Chinese red dragon.
Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) goes to tell Sid how she truly feels about him while he’s in his costume.
However, in awkward scenes she is mortified when she goes to kiss Sid and realises it’s Imran inside the costume and not Sid.
Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is appalled to discover that Marnie Nightingale’s vigil collection money has been stolen.
But her suspicions are more than piqued when she discovers the empty donation envelopes in James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat.
Will she confront James who accused Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) of being the thief?
Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) sets up his own gambling night at The Loft.
Even though he James and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) are the only ones in attendance, they mean business.
Who is going to leave the night richer or poorer?
Plus, the McQueen family prepares for Sylver McQueen’s (David Tag) funeral, but they are besieged with one problem after another.
Can Mercedes, Goldie, Nana, Theresa, Cleo and Cher hold it together or is the funeral going to end in disaster?
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
