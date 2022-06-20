Hollyoaks spoilers: Serena Chen-Williams gets some AMAZING news!

Serena Chen-Williams gets some brilliant news in Hollyoaks!

Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) gets some fantastic news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Competitive athlete, Serena, is over the moon when she discovers that she’s landed a place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games.

However, there is just one problem.

She’s hasn't been honest with her parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honour (Vera Chok), who have no idea about all the secret training Serena has been doing.

Serena hasn't told her parents Dave and Honour (above) what she's been up to! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), who is also Dave’s daughter, has been working around the clock to make some much-needed money.

After another late shift, Maxine is still worried that she won’t be able to afford her daughter Minnie’s after-school care.

When Maxine confides in Dave about her financial woes, he offers to help her out by using Serena’s athletic fund!

Maxine Minniver (above) is going to get financial help from her dad, Dave Chen-Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who has been in court this week accused of raping Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), has made front page news of the local Hollyoaks newspaper.

Misbah’s daughter and aspiring journalist, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) is sick to to see Ali on the front page and takes matters into her own hands to highlight his victims’ truth.

What exactly is Yazz planning to do?

Yazz wants justice for her mother, Misbah (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Misbah has to face Ali again in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And there’s more trouble brewing when creepy Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) puts his foot in it as he openly discusses the historic rape case.

Eric Foster causes trouble by discussing an historic rape case. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, it’s with a very heavy heart that a broke Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) has decided her only option is to sell the family home.

She and her brother Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) attempt to make their house more appealing to the highest bidder by doing a spot of redecorating.

However, things soon get very tense when they start working with some dodgy paint that they’ve got from Nana McQueen (Diane Langton).

Uh oh, what’s wrong with it and have they just devalued their home rather than made it more appealing?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm