Hollyoaks spoilers: Serena Chen-Williams gets some AMAZING news!

Airs Thursday 30 June 2022
Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) gets some fantastic news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Competitive athlete, Serena, is over the moon when she discovers that she’s landed a place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games.
However, there is just one problem.
She’s hasn't been honest with her parents, Dave (Dominic Power) and Honour (Vera Chok), who have no idea about all the secret training Serena has been doing.
Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), who is also Dave’s daughter, has been working around the clock to make some much-needed money.
After another late shift, Maxine is still worried that she won’t be able to afford her daughter Minnie’s after-school care.
When Maxine confides in Dave about her financial woes, he offers to help her out by using Serena’s athletic fund!
Elsewhere, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who has been in court this week accused of raping Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), has made front page news of the local Hollyoaks newspaper.
Misbah’s daughter and aspiring journalist, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) is sick to to see Ali on the front page and takes matters into her own hands to highlight his victims’ truth.
What exactly is Yazz planning to do?
And there’s more trouble brewing when creepy Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) puts his foot in it as he openly discusses the historic rape case.
Plus, it’s with a very heavy heart that a broke Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) has decided her only option is to sell the family home.
She and her brother Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) attempt to make their house more appealing to the highest bidder by doing a spot of redecorating.
However, things soon get very tense when they start working with some dodgy paint that they’ve got from Nana McQueen (Diane Langton).
Uh oh, what’s wrong with it and have they just devalued their home rather than made it more appealing?
