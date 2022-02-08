‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Shaq Qureshi hits the self-destruct button!

Shaq Qureshi goes into self-destruct mode in Hollyoaks.

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is in a bad place in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Shaq confides in his mother Misbah (Harvey Virdi) that he fears he’s never going to be good enough for on/ off girlfriend Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Misbah tries to reassure him but Shaq is under the pressure of his father, Ali Shahzad’s (Raji James) poisonous actions.

Later, Shaq is plunged into self-destruct mode and it’s not long before he’s caught in a compromising position.

What has he done now?

Misbah Maalik has got huge problems of her own right now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah has got more problems of her own to deal with.

She goes to visit her abuser, Ali in prison who is awaiting trial for raping her 30 years ago.

Coming face to face with Ali, doctor Misbah decides to read her court statement to him but when arrogant Ali continues to berate and belittle her, will she change her mind?

Doctor Ali Shahzad is currently in prison awaiting trial. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, there are bigger problems regarding the trial.

Misbah’s daughter, Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) is horrified to see that her story regarding Ali’s case is front page news in the Chester Herald.

Yesterday’s episode saw a terrible mix up when Tom sent the wrong article to the newspaper, thinking he was doing a favour for his wife Yazz.

Lawyer Verity is horrified too and explains that the article will impact Misbah’s case and she might not get her day in court now.

Verity tells Yazz the mistake with the article could jeopardise Misbah's court case. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) speaks to psychiatrist Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) about his issues and worries about his father, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

After his chat with Honour, Ollie comes to terms with the fact he’s dealing with ‘ambigous grief’ and is mourning the loss of his dad, even though Luke is still alive.

Sienna Blake (above) tries to protect her sister Liberty from secret killer, Ethan (pictured). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tries to protect her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) from the dangerous clutches of Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

However, when trying to help Lib, she ends up making her sister feel betrayed.

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) warns Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) to pick her relationships very carefully.

Ste is worried that Leela is going to get too involved with killer Ethan.

Will an oblivious Leela heed Ste’s words of warning?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm