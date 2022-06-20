Hollyoaks spoilers: Shaq Qureshi stuns fiancée Nadira with some news!

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) has something to tell his fiancée, Nadira, in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Shaq recently saw his future bride, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea), kissing Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw)!

So far he has kept what he saw to himself.

However tonight, and realising the importance of honesty in a relationship, Shaq reveals to Nadira that he witnessed the kiss!

Juliet and Nadira can't stop thinking about each other and recently shared a kiss. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Nadira is taken aback and is soon confronted with questions about her sexuality.

However, following her conversation with Shaq, Nadira makes a surprising decision to prove her feelings to him!

What is she planning to do?

Nadira's fiancé Shaq, witnessed her kissing Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Pasey) tries to convince Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) that he needs to give up his new position with Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber).

However, stubborn Warren isn’t budging and says he’s going to carry on working for Norma.

Not one to be deterred, Sienna soon concocts a more elaborate scheme to get Warren to comply!

Sienna turned to The Undertaker to get to Warren. However her plan backfired. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) makes a heart-breaking confession which reveals the reality of his mental state.

In yesterday’s episode, Imam Zain was struggling with the prospect of Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) impending court case and the rape trial of Ali Shahzad (Raji James).

Tonight it’s clear just how troubled Zain is feeling.

Zain Randeri pictured with Misbah Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the Lomax household, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) was shocked when he came across a letter in his sister Leela Lomax’s (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) bag.

Ste realised the dreadful reality of the family’s finances when he found out their home was at risk of being repossessed.

Tonight Ste is determined to save the situation.

However, he hides the truth from the rest of the family and begs Leela not to give up hope yet.

Ste Hay comes up with a desperate plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Ste comes up with desperate plan and decides he is going to rob cash from The Dog!

Has his time with The Undertaker prepared him for taking such a huge risk or is this dodgy plan going to come back to haunt him?

Is Donna-Marie going to be a radio regular in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) offers his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) a regular slot on his radio show after she stepped in to help him out.

Donna-Marie was the last minute replacement when Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Romeo’s fellow DJ and co-host, let Romeo down by cancelling.

Will Donna-Marie step up to the challenge and become a radio regular?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm