Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Robbie Roscoe is back in Hollyoaks!

Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) makes his shock return to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Robbie was last seen leaving the village back in 2016 along with his twin brother, Jason Roscoe.

Tonight, when Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) who has been working as a prostitute, hears a knock at the door, she opens it to see Robbie there!

What is the relationship between Robbie and Hannah?

Hannah's visitor is none other than Robbie Roscoe! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) and Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul Bell) are panicking following harrowing events and shocking revelations in yesterday’s episode.

Kitty begs Beau not to go the police. However the frenzied pair have no idea what they should do.

Kitty opens up to Beau about how she is finally free and the two of them agree to flee the scene where Kitty’s father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkingon) got into a vicious fight with Beau.

Kitty's father, Declan (above) attacked Beau as he tried to rescue Kitty. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in the village, Beau promises to keep quiet about Kitty’s true identity of ‘Ivy’ following the reveal of her big secret yesterday.

However, Kitty is about to be floored when she gets some DEVASTATING news.

And the shocks keep coming when Kitty has another HUGE SECRET to spill.

Kitty Draper has more huge secrets to reveal in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, young lad Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) is not happy with his mother, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) doubling down on his behaviour.

Arlo’s big brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) helps them bond and in doing so, wriggles back into Marie’s good books.

His charm offensive continues with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) at the hospital and the pair of them are soon all loved up again.

Arlo (centre) with his mum Marie and brother Abe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, when Abe lets Arlo down on a planned trip, Arlo is upset and doesn’t want to see Marie on his own.

Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is drowning in grief following the death of this daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best).

Dave is taking out his anger on his new wife, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) but his brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is not impressed and steps in to try and talk some sense into Dave.

Dave on his wedding day to Cindy, with Ethan as his best man. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, with Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) now officially homeless, her daughter, Hannah, pulls on Pearl Anderson’s (Dawn Hope) and her grand-daughter, Zoe’s (Garcia Brown) heartstrings.

The two of them agree to let Suzanne move in as right now they need the extra money and renting out a room will bring in some cash.

However, it quickly looks as though they might regret their decision.

Is Suzanne going to be the housemate from hell?

Dave (right) has been in a terrible state since the tragic death of his daughter, Lizzie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, prostitute Hannah gets ready for her next client, and shock horror, it’s non other than newly married Dave!

A distressed Dave, who recently lost his daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) ends up pouring his heart out to Hannah. He also accidentally leaves his wallet behind which Hannah pockets.

Later Dave calls Hannah telling her she is the only person he can talk openly and honestly to.

What new chaos is newlywed Dave about to get embroiled in?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4