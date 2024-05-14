Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Robbie Roscoe is back in Hollyoaks!
Airs Wednesday 22 May on E4 at 7pm.
Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) makes his shock return to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Robbie was last seen leaving the village back in 2016 along with his twin brother, Jason Roscoe.
Tonight, when Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) who has been working as a prostitute, hears a knock at the door, she opens it to see Robbie there!
What is the relationship between Robbie and Hannah?
Meanwhile Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) and Beau Ramsey (Jon Paul Bell) are panicking following harrowing events and shocking revelations in yesterday’s episode.
Kitty begs Beau not to go the police. However the frenzied pair have no idea what they should do.
Kitty opens up to Beau about how she is finally free and the two of them agree to flee the scene where Kitty’s father, Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkingon) got into a vicious fight with Beau.
Back in the village, Beau promises to keep quiet about Kitty’s true identity of ‘Ivy’ following the reveal of her big secret yesterday.
However, Kitty is about to be floored when she gets some DEVASTATING news.
And the shocks keep coming when Kitty has another HUGE SECRET to spill.
Elsewhere, young lad Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) is not happy with his mother, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) doubling down on his behaviour.
Arlo’s big brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) helps them bond and in doing so, wriggles back into Marie’s good books.
His charm offensive continues with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) at the hospital and the pair of them are soon all loved up again.
However, when Abe lets Arlo down on a planned trip, Arlo is upset and doesn’t want to see Marie on his own.
Meanwhile, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) is drowning in grief following the death of this daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best).
Dave is taking out his anger on his new wife, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) but his brother, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is not impressed and steps in to try and talk some sense into Dave.
Meanwhile, with Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) now officially homeless, her daughter, Hannah, pulls on Pearl Anderson’s (Dawn Hope) and her grand-daughter, Zoe’s (Garcia Brown) heartstrings.
The two of them agree to let Suzanne move in as right now they need the extra money and renting out a room will bring in some cash.
However, it quickly looks as though they might regret their decision.
Is Suzanne going to be the housemate from hell?
Meanwhile, prostitute Hannah gets ready for her next client, and shock horror, it’s non other than newly married Dave!
A distressed Dave, who recently lost his daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) ends up pouring his heart out to Hannah. He also accidentally leaves his wallet behind which Hannah pockets.
Later Dave calls Hannah telling her she is the only person he can talk openly and honestly to.
What new chaos is newlywed Dave about to get embroiled in?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.