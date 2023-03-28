Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK! Bobby Costello has a surprise visitor!

Bobby Costello has an unexpected visitor in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox), currently residing in a secure children’s home for his many crimes, has a surprise visitor in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bobby is shocked when hard man, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) turns up and tells him he needs to call home and speak to his mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) asap.

Mercedes behaviour has been spiralling increasingly out of control ever since young criminal, Bobby, cut off all contact with his mother.

Warren Fox (above) tells Bobby he needs to get in touch with his mum, asap. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Warren has become concerned that a volatile Mercedes now poses a threat to the dodgy business dealings that he and her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) are embroiled in.

Will Bobby be persuaded to do what Warren wants by the end of the visit and reach out to his mum?

Mercedes has been desperately missing her son, Bobby, in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Warren is left with a surprise visit himself when his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) turns up offering to share a secret that could tip his world upside down.

What revelation has she been storing up?

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashely Taylor-Dawson) is on mission to keep things as normal as possible with family life, while his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) is away.

However, Darren is struggling somewhat, and when he can’t arrange a visit from the Easter bunny, he comes up with an alternative plan.

However, things take a turn for the worse when his plan causes a rodent problem!

Darren's Easter plans don't work out quite the way he wanted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Rayne (Jemma Donovan) is in full party-throwing mode and nothing is going to hold her back.

Her new boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has grown increasingly concerned after stumbling across some comments on influencer Rayne’s social media account.

Is Romeo about to learn the truth about Rayne's past in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Romeo’s fears grow, Rayne’s friend, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) suggests to her that maybe she should open up about her past to Romeo.

What exactly is Rayne hiding?

As Romeo pushes for answers will she finally reveal some upsetting details from her past?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4