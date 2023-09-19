Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK PROPOSAL! Felix Westwood pops the question to Mercedes!

Felix Westwood asks Mercedes to marry him in Hollyoaks!

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is desperate to make things right with his estranged girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) but he certainly takes things to extremes in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix has no clue that Mercedes has been having a secret fling with his best mate, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Tonight, Felix, who has been at loggerheads with Mercedes over his addiction to fighting, decides he’s ready to make a very grand gesture.

Felix has asked his best mate Warren to come along too. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on, Warren and Mercedes, who are having secret conversations following their recent steamy hook-up, are confused to both receive the same text from Felix asking them to meet him at the wreck.

When Mercedes and Warren both turn up at the agreed meeting place, things start to rapidly unravel, when Felix who has pulled out all the stops, goes down on bended knee and proposes to Mercedes!

Mercedes can barely conceal her shock! What will her answer be?

Felix pops the question to his girlfriend Mercedes as Warren watches on. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes is left speechless by the proposal! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, influencer Rayne Royce is simmering after failing to entice a guest list of content creators for her exclusive pool party.

Rayne was fuming to discover that the date for her event clashed with a more appealing Ibiza event happening at the same time and being set up by her rival influencer, Megan Bolton.

However, Rayne’s scheming talent agent, Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) has got another ruse up her sleeve and convinces Rayne to invite her group of village pals instead.

Faye’s outlook is that the more drama that unfolds, the more viewers Rayne will ultimately be attracting!

Agent Faye tells Rayne to get all her Hollyoaks gang along for the pool party. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and his brother Hunter, (Theo Graham) come up with a plan to divert their estranged mate, Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner), attention away from Rayne.

The two men decide to host a radio event.

Romeo, who was once a keen DJ, immediately feels excluded and realises just how much he misses his buddies.

Prince tells Romeo that he wants to make things right between them and that he’s willing to apologise to Rayne so they can rebuild their friendship.

However, is he being entirely honest or has he got a hidden agenda?

Rayne accused Prince (right) of attacking her after a drunken night out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, panicking Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) is desperate to recover Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) money ever since she ‘borrowed’ it from his account.

Nadira, who loaned the vast amount to Rayne, is starting to worry that it wasn’t just being used as a deposit for the country house.

She realises she needs to speak to Rayne fast.

However, it doesn’t look as if Rayne is so keen to speak to her!

Later on a flash-forward shows a sinister series of events that are yet to come!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4