Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK RETURN! Freddie Roscoe is back!
Airs Wednesday 3 April on E4 at 7pm.
After seven years away, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) makes a dramatic return to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, the McQueen clan is left fearful following Warren Fox’s violent invasion into their home in yesterday’s episode.
Tonight Mercedes attempts to give Warren a taste of his own medicine by smashing up The Loft, but things don’t go to plan when Warren turns on her.
Later, a desperate Mercedes is seen making a mysterious call asking someone to help protect her from Warren.
Meanwhile Warren, who recently lost his daughter, Ella (Erin Palmer) in the hit and run, is hurting.
With his emotions running high he breaks down to his mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) telling her he feels destined never to have a family and that he has made his mind up to move away from the village.
Can Norma convince her son to stay and try and put things right?
Needing to find money to pay for new locks following Warren’s break in, Mercedes pulls the family together to raise some cash.
Warren is moved seeing how all the McQueens rally together to help one another and he decides to take his mother’s words on board and try to patch up his shattered relationships.
He goes to see Mercy to apologise for scaring her.
However, Warren is stopped in his tracks when she reveals that Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is back!
Elsewhere, head teacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) offers Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) help with their child, formerly Rose, who is now identifying as a boy and wants to be known as Ro.
However, Diane is distressed after discovering Tony went to speak to Carter without her knowledge.
Plus, Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) takes advantage of her dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) being laid up following his return home from hospital.
Ste, who has been left with multiple broken bones after a vengeful Warren pushed him from a high building, tries to make amends with Leah.
However, wracked with guilt about all the heartache he has caused recently, Ste comes to an important decision.
Over at the Osborne household, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Halls) buys her troubled daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) a journal to encourage her to write about her feelings.
Frankie and Suzanne spend some one-to-one time together but Frankie is left panicking when her mother tells her she’s not moving back in with them just yet.
Later on Frankie makes a shocking admission in her journal that ends up having BIG repercussions.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.